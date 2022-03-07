Watch: MA’s 100 BR, Curzan’s 100 FL & More (Westmont PSS Day 1, 2, 3 Videos)

2022 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

In this post you can find race videos from days 1, 2, and 3 finals of the 2022 Pro Swim Series at the FMC Aquatic Center in Westmont, Illinois. Please note, race videos from all day 1-2-3 events haven’t yet been posted, but we currently have about half of them. All the available videos from Wednesday through Friday of the meet are included in this post.

For day 4 race videos, click here. The videos in these posts are from the USA Swimming YouTube channel.

Day 1, 2, 3 Race Videos

Men’s 400 IM

Top 3:

It was a battle of the Longhorns pros in the men’s 400 IM as Charlie Swanson and Will Licon took it down to the wire on the final leg.

Women’s 100 Butterfly

Top 3:

Watch Claire Curzan become the first American woman to dip under 57 seconds this year, beating out veteran Kelsi Dahlia.

Men’s 100 Butterfly

Top 3:

In a possible 2024 Olympic Trials preview, Michael Andrew and Caeleb Dressel went head-to-head in the 100 fly this week. Andrew got the better of Dressel this time, and recently-turned pro Shaine Casas edged out Dressel as well.

Men’s 200 Backstroke

Top 3:

A pillar of consistency, Ryan Murphy just continues to roll. The veteran backstroker turned an a very solid early year time of 1:56.78, getting his hand on the wall first by a comfortable margin.

Women’s 200 Backstroke

Top 3:

Another Claire Curzan victory, and this time in a new personal best. Curzan, who is typically thought of as more of a versatile sprinter, is now the 5th-fastest 17-18 girl all-time in the 200 back.

Women’s 200 Freestyle

Top 3:

Watch Leah Hayes beat out a tough 200 free field en route to swimming a new personal best.

Men’s 200 Freestyle

Top 3:

Maxime Rooney looked like he night secure the victory here when he flipped first at the 150, but on the final leg, Marwan Elkamash charged to the wall and touched first in a 1:48.59.

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Top 3:

In a big win, Shaine Casas managed to down a number of U.S. Olympians who have competed for Team USA in both the 100 free and the 4×100 free relay. Casas speaks about where he’s at after the race, saying he feels good about his transition from collegiate athlete to professional swimmer.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Top 3:

Watch World Record holder Lilly King beat out Indiana pro teammate Annie Lazor, and Lydia Jacoby, the Tokyo 2020 Gold medalist in the event. Also watch 15-year-old Piper Enge become one of the fastest 15-16 swimmers in the event all-time.

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Top 3:

In a great early year time, Michael Andrew handled a field consisting of fellow Olympian and Nic Fink.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

Top 3:

Another model of consistency in the sport, Hali Flickinger clocked a 2:06 in both prelims and finals, swimming very close to her times from last Summer.

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Top 3:

Katie Ledecky matched her time from the first PSS stop, touching just 0.35 seconds off that mark. Leah Smith was 2nd, swimming 0.10 seconds faster than her best performance in 2021.

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Top 3:

Marwan El-Kamash (Indiana Swim Club) – 3:50.59 Jake Mitchell (Una – Michigan) – 3:51.12 Alec Enyeart (Tsunami Swim Team) – 3:53.47

Marwan El Kamash beats out U.S. Olympian in the event Jake Mitchell.

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINAL

Top 2:

Watch Katie Ledecky clock a world-leading 15:39 to open the meet.

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINAL

Top 3:

In his first of what would be four wins, Marwan Elkamash opened up the meet with a 15:18 victory in the men’s 1500. 18-year-old Alec Enyeart pushed Elkamash the entire way.