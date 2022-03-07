13-Year-Old Charlotte Crush Shatters PB with 51.46 100 Fly, #2 13-14 All-Time

2022 SOUTHERN PREMIER MEET

March 4-6, 2022

Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, University of Tennessee

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Psych Sheets

Live Results

Charlotte Crush finished out her races at the Southern Premier meet on a high note. It started in prelims of the 100 fly, where Crush clipped her previous best time of 52.52, posting a 52.31. She doubled down tonight, coming back for prelims with a blistering 51.46, marking a total improvement of 1.06 seconds today.

The swim moves the 13-year-old Crush up to #2 all-time in the 13-14 girls age group, behind only NAG record holder Claire Curzan (50.64). Crush was already the fastest 13-year-old of all-time with her 52.52 from the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East meet in December, and with the swim tonight, she’s now the first 13-year-old to go 51 in the 100 fly.

Here is the newly updated list of all-time top 5 swimmers in the 13-14 girls SCY 100 fly:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 1 50.64 Claire Curzan 2019 Sectionals – Raleigh 2 51.46 Charlotte Crush 2022 SE Southern Premier 3 51.73 Regan Smith 2016 Winter Junior Nats – West 4 52.54 Alex Shackell 2021 IN CSC Fall Frenzy 5 52.83 Justina Kozan 2018 CA Kevin B Perry Senior

Moreover, Crush’s swim tonight would already rank her #6 in the 15-16 girls age group, and she’s just 13 years old.

Here is a split comparison between Crush’s swim tonight, her prelims race this morning, her previous best from 2021 Winter Juniors, and Claire Curzan‘s 13-14 NAG performance.

Split Charlotte Crush – 2022 Southern Premier Finals Charlotte Crush – 2022 Southern Premier Prelims Charlotte Crush – 2021 Speedo Winter Junior Champs East Claire Curzan – 2019 Speedo Sectional Richmond (13-14 NAG) 1st 50 23.87 24.94 24.11 23.94 2nd 50 27.59 27.37 28.41 26.70 Final Time 51.46 52.31 52.52 50.64

What the splits show is that Crush has played around a bit with how she’s swimming the race. Back in December, when she swam the 52.52, Crush’s 2nd 50 split was 4.30 seconds slower than her 1st 50. In prelims this morning, she took the race out much more conservatively, splitting 24.94 and coming home in 27.37, which was 1.04 seconds faster than her 2nd 50 in December, and 2.43 seconds slower than her 1st 50 split. Tonight, she found the best of both worlds, taking the race out in 23.87, and coming home in 27.59 seconds. This means that in the past few months, Crush has made a ton of progress on her 2nd 50, all while managing to develop a little more speed on the first 50.

Crush wasn’t done after the 100 fly tonight, and she went on to swim on Lakeside’s 400 medley relay. Crush did one better than her individual 100 fly time, splitting 51.11 on the fly leg of the relay.