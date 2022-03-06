Jeremy Kipp Resigns as Head Coach of USC Swimming & Diving

Jeremy Kipp has officially resigned as the head coach of the USC swimming & diving programs. USC made the announcement in a press release, stating that Kipp informed them of his decision earlier today.

The university has concluded a nearly 5-month investigation that began after allegations were made that Kipp kicked a water bottle that struck an athlete in the face. A source familiar with the investigation says that USC interviewed 12 swimmers who were present on the day of the alleged incident, and none told investigators that they saw a water bottle in the pool or strike a swimmer.

In the early months of just his 2nd season as the Trojans’ head coach, Kipp was placed on administrative leave on October 9th, after the allegations surfaced. According to USC’s release, Kipp’s said of his decision, “Due to the difficulty of these last few months, I have informed athletic director Mike Bohn that I believe it is best for me to separate from the program at this time.”

He went on to thank Bohn for giving him the opportunity to coach at USC, also saying he’s “proud” of the staff he was able to put together during his short tenure. Kipp concluded his statement by saying “I look forward to watching the Trojans’ continued success at the Pac-12 and NCAA Championships for years to come. I am forever grateful for the support I’ve received from many of the athletes I’ve coached in my career.”

Athletic Director Mike Bohn said of Kipp’s resignation, “We appreciate Jeremy’s nearly 10 years of service to our swim programs. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

In his only full season in charge of the Trojans, the women’s team finished 4th at Pac-12s, while the men’s team took 5th, but scored about 100 points more than they did the year prior.

At the 2022 Pac-12 Championships, the women’s team came in 3rd, scoring 367 more points than last year, and the men’s team moved up to 4th, improving on last year’s score as well.