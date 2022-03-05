2020 Pro Swim Series – Westmont: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2022 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

The last prelims session here in Westmont will consists of heats of the 100 back, 200 breast, 200 IM, and 50 free. As we’ve seen all week, no even has a particularly deep field, but there are plenty of big names competing, ranging from world record holders Ryan Murphy and Caeleb Dressel to age standouts Claire Curzan and Leah Hayes, both of whom had great swims last night.

Women’s 100 Back – Prelims

Top 9:

Hali Flickinger (SUN) – 1:00.22 Olivia Smoliga (Un-AZ) – 1:00.28 Claire Curzan (TAC) – 1:00.51 Gabby DeLoof (CW) – 1:01.10 Erika Brown (TNAQ) – 1:01.72 Carly Noveline (WILD) – 1:01.89 Teagen O’Dell (NOVA) – 1:01.91 Bella Hindley (TNAQ) – 1:02.41 Quinlan Hinerfeld (FAST) – 1:05.42

Hali Flickinger has won the 200 fly and the 400 IM so far this meet, but she flexed a bit of range this morning, hitting a new lifetime best and leading prelims with a 1:00.22. That shaves 0.06s off of her previous best from 2019.

Two other women joined Flickinger under 1:01. Olivia Smoliga clocked a 1:00.28 to qualify just behind Flickinger, and last night’s 200 back champion, Claire Curzan, qualified 3rd with a 1:00.51.

Men’s 100 Back – Prelims

Top 8:

Shaine Casas (UN) – 56.58 Ryan Murphy (CAL) – 56.71 Ryan Patterson (UN) – 56.79 Sam Stewart (UN) – 57.59 Andy Kelly (WILD) – 58.08 Landon Driggers (GM) – 58.36 Colin Davis (ISWM) – 59.79 Dylan Wright (UN) – 1:00.09

Tonight’s final results may look different, but it was an incredibly tight finish for the top three spots in this morning’s prelims. Shaine Casas got his hand on the wall first in 56.58, just ahead of world record holder Ryan Murphy (56.71).

George Washington senior Ryan Patterson qualified 3rd in 56.79, just 0.08s behind Murphy. That’s the 4th-fastest time of Patterson’s career, and watch for him to make a run at his lifetime best of 56.30 tonight.

Women’s 200 Breast – Prelims

Top 9:

Annie Lazor (ISC) – 2:27.96 Lydia Jacob (STSC) – 2:28.03 Lilly King (ISC) – 2:28.40 Kaeyln Gridley (WILD) – 2:31.88 Pipe Enge (BC) – 2:32.79 Emma Weber (TOPS) – 2:37.57 Aubree Brouwer (SPA) – 2:37.72 Emma Weyant (UN) – 2:37.95 Lucy Bell (FAST) – 2:40.73

Olympian Annie Lazor won the first heat by a wide margin, posting a time of 2:27.97 to take the top seed overall.

Her Olympic teammates Lydia Jacob and Lilly King dueled it out in the second heat, with Jacoby getting her hands on the wall first, 2:28.03 to 2:28.40.

Overall, this will be one of the younger A-finals of the meet; six of the nine A-finalist are teenagers.

Men’s 200 Breast – Prelims

Women’s 200 IM – Prelims

Men’s 200 IM – Prelims

Women’s 50 Free – Prelims

