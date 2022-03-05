Kylie Masse Re-Breaks Canadian 50 Back Record With A 27.52

2022 CANADIAN SELECTION TRIALS PREP EVENT

March 3-6, 2022

Toronto Pan Am Sports Center, Toronto, Ontario

Long Course Meters (LCM)

Live Results

On night 2 of the 2022 Canadain Selection Trials Prep Event, the world was shocked by 15-year-old Summer McIntosh’s 4:29.15 400 IM performance, but that wasn’t the only big swim of the night.

Kylie Masse was also racing in Toronto and put up her second Canadian record of the meet in the 50 backstroke by winning the event in a 27.52. That swim for Masse was the fastest she’s ever been and got under the 27.62 Canadian record she swam in prelims. Prior to this meet, Masse held the national record at a 27.64 from back in 2017, which she posted during the semi-finals of the event at World Championships.

Masse, who won silver in both the 100 and 200 backstrokes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, holds the Canadian records in both of those events as well at a 57.70 and a 2:05.42.

Fellow Olympians Finlay Knox and Josh Liendo were in the pool as well, racing the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly, respectively. Knox managed to swim a 1:48.78 to win the final and establish a new PB. His previous best was a 1:49.53, which he swam in May of 2021.

Liendo touched the wall in a 51.84 to win the men’s 100 butterfly to shave nearly a second off his prelims time of 52.67. Liendo’s lifetime best is a 51.40 from the 2021 Canadian Olympic Trials, a swim that earned him a spot on the Olympic team. Liendo raced to an 11th place finish in the event at Tokyo with a 51.50.

Katrina Bellio was another Canadian Olympian in the mix tonight and raced her way to a first-place finish in the 1500 freestyle. Bellio swam a 16:39.80 to win the event, trailing the 16:24.37 she swam at the Tokyo Games last summer where she finished 21st overall.

Ella Jansen was another standout on Friday night, winning the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly. The 16-year-old Etobicoke swimmers notched a new PB of 1:58.93 in the 200 freestyle and crack a minute in the 100 butterfly with a 59.27.