Kylie Masse Breaks Canadian Record; Summer McIntosh Swims 4:37 IM in Toronto

2022 Canadian Trials Selection Prep Event
- March 3-6, 2022
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Center, Toronto, Ontario
- Long Course Meters (LCM)
- Live Results
Canadian backstroker Kylie Masse set a new Canadian Record on Friday morning at a Selection Trials prep event in Toronto.
The Canadian Selection Trials will be held in Victoria from April 5-10, so Canadian swimmers racing this weekend are about a month out of the meet that will select teams for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2022 World Para Swimming Championships, and “additional international events.”
Masse swam 27.62 in prelims of the 50 backstroke. That shaved .02 seconds off her best time of 27.62, the former Canadian Record, that was set in the semifinals at the 2017 World Championships.
Masse swam a lifetime best in every other backstroke event in 2021 (50 SCM, 100 LCM/SCM, 200 LCM/SCM), so this 50 long course backstroke was a bit of a lagging event for her.
Masse’s record-breaking swim came on the same day that it was revealed that her coach Ben Titley would be leaving the High Performance Center in Toronto, Ontario.
Masse also swam the 100 back on Thursday and 2on in 59.25. Her HPC training partners Ashley McMillan, 17, and Regan Rathwell, 18, finished 2nd and 3rd respectively in that race in 1:00.00 and 1:00.16.
Other Highlights Through First 3 Sessions:
- Summer McIntosh, who was 4th at last summer’s Olympic Games in the 400 free, led the prelims field in the 400 IM in 4:37.83 on Friday. Now 15, that shatters the Canadian Age Record for 15-year olds. The old record of 4:42.03 was set at the 2013 World Junior Championships by Emily Overholt. McIntosh has shown huge improvements in this event in short course, but her previous long course best time was 4:50. She is now the 7th-fastest Canadian ever in that event at any age.
- The next great Etobicoke distance swimmer may have emerged on Thursday. 14-year old Syliva Statkevicius dropped more than 27 seconds off her best time in the 800 free to win the race in 8:55.23; her 14-year old teammate Maya Bezanson dropped 9 seconds to finish 2nd in 8:57.17. That ranks them 16th and 19th all-time in Canadian history among 14-year olds in that event.
- Javier Acevedo held off Finlay Knox to win the 100 back 55.83-55.97. 17-year old Tristan Jankovics was 3rd in 56.54, improving on a seed time of 1:00.18 to now rank among Canada’s top 10 all-time at his age.
- Olympian Kayla Sanchez won the 50 free in 25.40; she was faster at 25.15 in prelims.
- Finlay Knox, returning off a surgery in the fall, swam 1:50.66 in the 200 free on Friday in prelims. That’s only a second short of his flat-start best of 1:49.53 in the event.
World Junior record for Summer as well?
Mio Narita was a 4:36.71 yesterday in Japan
It looks like SM’s time was in prelims, so maybe she’ll manage to find a few seconds during finals this evening