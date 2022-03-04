Kylie Masse Breaks Canadian Record; Summer McIntosh Swims 4:37 IM in Toronto

2022 Canadian Trials Selection Prep Event

March 3-6, 2022

Toronto Pan Am Sports Center, Toronto, Ontario

Long Course Meters (LCM)

Live Results

Canadian backstroker Kylie Masse set a new Canadian Record on Friday morning at a Selection Trials prep event in Toronto.

The Canadian Selection Trials will be held in Victoria from April 5-10, so Canadian swimmers racing this weekend are about a month out of the meet that will select teams for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2022 World Para Swimming Championships, and “additional international events.”

Masse swam 27.62 in prelims of the 50 backstroke. That shaved .02 seconds off her best time of 27.62, the former Canadian Record, that was set in the semifinals at the 2017 World Championships.

Masse swam a lifetime best in every other backstroke event in 2021 (50 SCM, 100 LCM/SCM, 200 LCM/SCM), so this 50 long course backstroke was a bit of a lagging event for her.

Masse’s record-breaking swim came on the same day that it was revealed that her coach Ben Titley would be leaving the High Performance Center in Toronto, Ontario.

Masse also swam the 100 back on Thursday and 2on in 59.25. Her HPC training partners Ashley McMillan, 17, and Regan Rathwell, 18, finished 2nd and 3rd respectively in that race in 1:00.00 and 1:00.16.

Other Highlights Through First 3 Sessions: