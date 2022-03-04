Canadian Coach of the Year Ben Titley Out at HPC-Ontario

Swimming Canada’s Coach of the Year Ben Titley is out as the head coach of the High Performance Center in Toronto, Ontario after his contract wasn’t renewed. Titley was named the Canadian Swimming Coach of the Year by both SwimSwam and Swimming Canada for 2021.

Ryan Mallette, who was previously listed as the associate head coach, is now listed as the head coach.

“My time in Canada has been the best and I am happy to think that I leave with the program in a far stronger place than when I arrived,” Titley said. “This year, winning the Canadian Coach of the Year, Canadian Junior Coach of the Year, and Aquatics Canada Coach of the Year, along with helping Penny (Oleksiak) become Canada’s most successful ever Olympian is a huge testament to the great team of staff I have been lucky enough to share the poolside with here in Toronto, and the amazing athletes who are even better people.

“I am sorry to leave them as they are like family and I would have loved nothing more than to have stayed through this season to help them accomplish their goals. But sometimes in life, as with work contracts, what we want and what we get are 2 different things.”

The High Performance Center – Ontario was home to most of Canada’s medalists at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, especially after athletes were consolidated there during the COVID-19 pandemic. 10 Canadian Olympians trained there full-time in the leadup to Tokyo 2020:

Finlay Knox

Josh Liendo

Summer McIntosh

Penny Oleksiak

Sydney Pickrem

Kayla Sanchez

Kylie Masse

Yuri Kisil

Taylor Ruck

Rebecca Smith

Maggie MacNeil, the Olympic gold medalist in the 100 fly, also trained there in her final preparations for the Olympics.

The current High Performance Center roster also includes up-and-comers Elan Daley, Ashley McMillain, and Regan Rathwell.

“I am proud of what the Senior athletes have accomplished, and what they still have to show the world in the years to come,” Titley said. “And for the junior athletes like Summer McIntosh, Josh Liendo, and a few others, whose names you may not know yet but soon will, I feel what we have set up to this point will have them achieve truly amazing things in the very near future, and I can’t wait to see their hard work and learning come to fruition.”

Mallette previously served as the head coach of the High Performance Center in Victoria on Canada’s west coast, but in 2019 moved east to support Titley in Toronto.

Both Titley and Mallette were on Canada’s coaching staff in Tokyo.

Titley came to Canada in 2012 from the Loughborough ITC in the UK, where he coached one of the most successful groups in England for 16 years. Titley is British.

“As for me, I’m sure a new and exciting chapter will begin soon, and with my wife expecting twins this summer it will no doubt be an unforgettable one.”

Titley declined to comment on the reason for his departure after his group’s success last summer. Several elite Canadian swimmers contacted by SwimSwam said that they were surprised by the move too and have not yet been given an explanation either.