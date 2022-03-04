SwimSwam Pulse: 36.4% Want To See 100 IM Added To NCAA Championships

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.
Question: Which event(s) would you like to see added to the D1 NCAA Championships?
RESULTS
- 100 IM – 36.4%
- Stroke 50s – 25.0%
- Nothing – schedule is fine as is – 20.3%
- 1000 free – 18.3%
This poll received a good number of votes for all four options, with the 100 IM leading the way at 36.4 percent.
The race has always been one that fans have wanted to see top swimmers race—primarily because it’s historically been so rare. For American swimmers, the only time they would ever really race the 100 IM was every two years at the Short Course World Championships, where Ryan Lochte reigned supreme by winning three consecutive titles and lowering the world record three times.
It was only recently that we got to see names like Caeleb Dressel and Beata Nelson race the event with the introduction of the International Swimming League, but it sure would’ve been something to see those two, Lochte, and so many other sprint stars race the yards event in collegiate competition.
25 percent said they wanted the stroke 50s added to the NCAA lineup, which would offer the backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly specialists a definitive third event to race (instead of having to dabble in the 200 IM), but adding three new events could be difficult scheduling-wise.
Just over 20 percent think the schedule is fine as is, while 18 percent want to see the 1000 free added, like it is at the Division II level.
100 IM would be a blessing
At the very least, can we get two IM events in the dual meet lineup? As am IMer, it always irked me that it was either the 200 or 400, when the individual strokes got both the 100 and 200 of each.
Huske v Macneil v Douglass in a 1 IM whos winning?
I’d like to see the 800 medley relay. they have 200 and 400 free and medley’s. And 200’s of strokes.