2022 Men’s MAC Champs: Miami (OH) Builds Lead, SIU’s Csuvarszki Splits 18.97

2022 Men’s MAC Swimming & Diving Championships

March 2-5, 2022

Carbondale, IL

SCY (25 yards)

DAY 1 RESULTS

DAY 2 RESULTS

TEAM STANDINGS (THRU DAY 2)

Miami (OH) – 301 Southern Illinois – 255.50 Missouri State – 252 Ball State – 167.50 Evansville – 108 Valparaiso – 78

Miami (OH) has opened up a sizable, but not insurmountable, lead heading into day 3 of the MAC Championships. The Redhawks picked up a swimming title yesterday, with Henju Duvenhage clocking a 1:45.34 to win the 200 IM. Duvenhage built a big lead on the field through the front half of the race, splitting 22.12 on fly and 25.80 on back, hitting the halfway mark well over a second ahead of anyone else in the A final.

Miami (OHO also picked up a diving title on the day. Freshman Jackson Miller racked up 302.50 points on 1-meter diving, narrowly beating out SIU freshman Lee Haywood (300.15).

Southern Illinois had an excellent day as well, finishing out the session with a MAC conference record in the 200 free relay. Alex Schlueter (20.26), Zander Minano (19.71), Alex Santiago (19.62), and Donat Csuvarszki (18.97) teamed up to swim a 1:18.56, clipping the previous record of 1:18.73, which was set last year by Miami (OH). Csuvarszki’s 18.97 split was the fastest of anyone in the field by far last night.

Csuvarszki also won the men’s 50 free last night, nearly taking down another conference record twice. In prelims, Csuvarszki clocked a 19.60, finishing as the only swimmer in the field under 20 seconds. He then won in finals with a 19.69. Both swims were just off the MAC record of 19.57, which has stood since 2009. His prelims swim did however mark a new pool record.

Missouri State’s Dylan Moffatt won the 500 free handily, clocking a 4:20.58. It was a 1-2-3 charge for the Bears. Brunno Suzuki took 2nd with a 4:23.40, while Pawel Krawczyk took 3rd with a 4:23.68.