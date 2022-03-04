Daily Swim Coach Workout #632

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

50:00 UB + Core + Rinse and Change Over

900 MIX = 100 S + 100 K + 200 D + 100 K + 300 Build + 100 FAST Kick

4x w/fins

1 x 75 @ 1:30 50 STL BK K + 25 STL Fly K Shooter

2 x 50 @ 1:00 Fr K w/snork

3 x 25 @ :30 Ch K EN2

:30 Rest

3x

4 x 100 @ 1:30 Fr D

3 x 150 @ 2:45 Fr K EN1

2 x 200 @ 2:45 Fr EN1 [ Try to match or beat 150 K Time ]

1:00 Rest

300 REC D/S x 75