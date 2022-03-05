Summer McIntosh Goes 4:29.12 In 400 IM, #3 Performer Of All Time

2022 CANADIAN SELECTION TRIALS PREP EVENT

March 3-6, 2022

Toronto Pan Am Sports Center, Toronto, Ontario

Long Course Meters (LCM)

After breaking a Canadian age group record in prelims, 15-year-old Summer McIntosh threw down a massive 4:29.12 time in the 400 IM finals at the 2022 Canadian Selection Trials Prep Event. This time is a Canadian record, Commonwealth record, and ranks her as the #3 performer of all-time behind Ye Shiwen and Katinka Hosszu. In addition, her time is also almost three seconds faster than the 4:32.08 that Yui Ohashi swam last summer to capture Olympic Gold.

Fastest Performers Of All Time In Women’s 400 Individual Medley:

McIntosh shaved almost 21 seconds off of her previous best time, which is a 4:50.21 from 2019. Just 8 months from finishing fourth in the 400 free at the Olympics, McIntosh is now faster than any woman who competed in the 400 IM in Tokyo, in an event that she did not even swim at the meet. In addition, she took down three-time gold medalist and former record holder Stephanie Rice‘s 14-year-old Commonwealth record, which stood at a 4:29.45.

Summer McIntosh, 2022 (Current Commonwealth Record) Stephanie Rice, 2008 (Former Commonwealth Record) Ye Shiwen, 2012 (#2 performer of all time) Katinka Hosszu, 2016 (World Record) Butterfly 1:00.78 1:01.47 1:02.19 1:00.91 Backstroke 1:09.16 1:08.36 1:09.54 1:07.48 Breaststroke 1:18.15 1:17.42 1:18.02 1:16.11 Freestyle 1:01.18 1:02.20 58.68 1:01.86 Total 4:29.12 4:29.45 4:28.42 4:26.36

As she is only fifteen years old, McIntosh has plenty of time to improve upon her already impressive time, and potentially take down the world record in the proccess.