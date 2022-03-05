Summer McIntosh Goes 4:29.12 In 400 IM, #3 Performer Of All Time

2022 CANADIAN SELECTION TRIALS PREP EVENT
- March 3-6, 2022
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Center, Toronto, Ontario
- Long Course Meters (LCM)
After breaking a Canadian age group record in prelims, 15-year-old Summer McIntosh threw down a massive 4:29.12 time in the 400 IM finals at the 2022 Canadian Selection Trials Prep Event. This time is a Canadian record, Commonwealth record, and ranks her as the #3 performer of all-time behind Ye Shiwen and Katinka Hosszu. In addition, her time is also almost three seconds faster than the 4:32.08 that Yui Ohashi swam last summer to capture Olympic Gold.
Fastest Performers Of All Time In Women’s 400 Individual Medley:
- Katinka Hosszu– 4:26.36
- Ye Shiwen– 4:28.43
- Summer McIntosh– 4:29.12
- Stephanie Rice– 4:29.45
- Kirsty Conventry- 4:29.89
McIntosh shaved almost 21 seconds off of her previous best time, which is a 4:50.21 from 2019. Just 8 months from finishing fourth in the 400 free at the Olympics, McIntosh is now faster than any woman who competed in the 400 IM in Tokyo, in an event that she did not even swim at the meet. In addition, she took down three-time gold medalist and former record holder Stephanie Rice‘s 14-year-old Commonwealth record, which stood at a 4:29.45.
|Summer McIntosh, 2022 (Current Commonwealth Record)
|Stephanie Rice, 2008 (Former Commonwealth Record)
|Ye Shiwen, 2012 (#2 performer of all time)
|Katinka Hosszu, 2016 (World Record)
|Butterfly
|1:00.78
|1:01.47
|1:02.19
|1:00.91
|Backstroke
|1:09.16
|1:08.36
|1:09.54
|1:07.48
|Breaststroke
|1:18.15
|1:17.42
|1:18.02
|1:16.11
|Freestyle
|1:01.18
|1:02.20
|58.68
|1:01.86
|Total
|4:29.12
|4:29.45
|4:28.42
|4:26.36
As she is only fifteen years old, McIntosh has plenty of time to improve upon her already impressive time, and potentially take down the world record in the proccess.
Katinka right now.
when a 1:55.74/4:02.42 freestyler (probably faster now) goes 1:01.18 on the freestyle leg, that’s when you know how bs that ye shiwen split is
she might break the record in 2024 or 2025
I think you mean at 2022 world champs
Hope she breaks the WR before Paris
if she goes beyond this, she might break it next year
The future is here
she would’ve almost won the mens 400IM at this meet lol, just 2 seconds off the fastest time in the men’s event.
This is a nice surprise! Way to go 😀
Wow…now imagine firing her coach/letting him go
What is the story behind this?
https://swimswam.com/canadian-coach-of-the-year-ben-titley-out-at-hpc-ontario/