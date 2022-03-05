Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Summer McIntosh Goes 4:29.12 In 400 IM, #3 Performer Of All Time

Comments: 29
by Yanyan Li 29

March 04th, 2022 College, International, News

2022 CANADIAN SELECTION TRIALS PREP EVENT

  • March 3-6, 2022
  • Toronto Pan Am Sports Center, Toronto, Ontario
  • Long Course Meters (LCM)
  • Live Results

After breaking a Canadian age group record in prelims, 15-year-old Summer McIntosh threw down a massive 4:29.12 time in the 400 IM finals at the 2022 Canadian Selection Trials Prep Event. This time is a Canadian record, Commonwealth record, and ranks her as the #3 performer of all-time behind Ye Shiwen and Katinka Hosszu. In addition, her time is also almost three seconds faster than the 4:32.08 that Yui Ohashi swam last summer to capture Olympic Gold.

Fastest Performers Of All Time In Women’s 400 Individual Medley:

  1. Katinka Hosszu– 4:26.36
  2. Ye Shiwen– 4:28.43
  3. Summer McIntosh– 4:29.12
  4. Stephanie Rice– 4:29.45
  5. Kirsty Conventry- 4:29.89

McIntosh shaved almost 21 seconds off of her previous best time, which is a 4:50.21 from 2019. Just 8 months from finishing fourth in the 400 free at the Olympics, McIntosh is now faster than any woman who competed in the 400 IM in Tokyo, in an event that she did not even swim at the meet. In addition, she took down three-time gold medalist and former record holder Stephanie Rice‘s 14-year-old Commonwealth record, which stood at a 4:29.45.

Summer McIntosh, 2022 (Current Commonwealth Record) Stephanie Rice, 2008 (Former Commonwealth Record) Ye Shiwen, 2012 (#2 performer of all time) Katinka Hosszu, 2016 (World Record)
Butterfly 1:00.78 1:01.47 1:02.19 1:00.91
Backstroke 1:09.16 1:08.36 1:09.54 1:07.48
Breaststroke 1:18.15 1:17.42 1:18.02 1:16.11
Freestyle 1:01.18 1:02.20 58.68 1:01.86
Total 4:29.12 4:29.45 4:28.42 4:26.36

As she is only fifteen years old, McIntosh has plenty of time to improve upon her already impressive time, and potentially take down the world record in the proccess.

29
Swimfan
45 seconds ago

Katinka right now.
comment image

McKeown-Hodges-McKeon-Campbell
4 minutes ago

when a 1:55.74/4:02.42 freestyler (probably faster now) goes 1:01.18 on the freestyle leg, that’s when you know how bs that ye shiwen split is

Last edited 3 minutes ago by McKeown-Hodges-McKeon-Campbell
katie’s gator cap :)
6 minutes ago

she might break the record in 2024 or 2025

yoo
Reply to  katie’s gator cap :)
3 minutes ago

I think you mean at 2022 world champs

Verram
8 minutes ago

Hope she breaks the WR before Paris

katie’s gator cap :)
Reply to  Verram
6 minutes ago

if she goes beyond this, she might break it next year

Joe
10 minutes ago

The future is here

yoo
11 minutes ago

she would’ve almost won the mens 400IM at this meet lol, just 2 seconds off the fastest time in the men’s event.

Last edited 10 minutes ago by yoo
Mnswim
12 minutes ago

This is a nice surprise! Way to go 😀

Nick
13 minutes ago

Wow…now imagine firing her coach/letting him go

jg jf
Reply to  Nick
7 minutes ago

What is the story behind this?

McKeown-Hodges-McKeon-Campbell
Reply to  jg jf
1 minute ago

https://swimswam.com/canadian-coach-of-the-year-ben-titley-out-at-hpc-ontario/

