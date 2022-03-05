Claire Curzan Swims 56.89 100 LCM Fly; #2 in 17-18 Age Group

2022 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

17 year old Claire Curzan swam the #2 time in the 17-18 age group rankings in the 100 LCM butterfly ever tonight after winning the event in a time of 56.89 at the Westmont Pro Swim Series. Curzan now only sits behind fellow Olympian Torri Huske who holds the National Age Group record of 55.66 which she swam at Wave II Trials.

Tonight’s swim was just off of Curzan’s best of 56.20 which she swam back in April 2021 to set the 15-16 NAG record. Curzan also holds the 13-14 NAG record in the event as she swam a time of 58.61 back in April 2019.

Curzan was faster tonight than she was at the Tokyo Olympic Games as she swam a 57.49 in prelims and a 57.42 in semi-finals there. Tonight’s time was around what she swam at Olympic Trials as there she was a 57.61 in prelims, 56.81 in semifinals, and a 56.43 in finals.

Tonight (56.89) April 2021 (Best time of 56.20) 1st 50 split 26.72 26.21 2nd 50 split 30.17 29.99

The biggest difference between tonight’s swim and her best time was her speed going out in the first 50. Tonight she was 0.51 slower than she was in April 2021 when she set the 15-16 NAG record.

Notably, Curzan has been consistently swimming fast at both big and relatively small meets. For example, her 15-16 NAG record from April 2021 came at a TAC Titans premier meet in April. She also showed this by breaking the American Record not even a month ago at her high school state championships winning the 100 butterfly in a time of 49.24.