Leah Hayes Swims 2:11 in 200 IM Prelims, Now Ranks #4 All-Time Among 15-16s

2022 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

16-year old Leah Hayes topped a field of some of the sport’s best in prelims of the 200 IM on Saturday at the PSS-Westmont. In the process, she climbed to 4th place in the all-time 15-16 age group rankings among Americans.

Hayes, who trains locally with the Fox Valley Swim Team not far from the FMC Natatorium, swam 2:11.22 in prelims. That undercuts her own previous best time of 2:12.89 that placed her 10th in the semifinals at the 2021 US Olympic Swimming Trials.

The swim is also the fastest in the world in 2022, clearing British Olympian Abbie Wood’s 2:11.32 from the McCullagh International Meet last weekend.

Top 10 Performers all-time, 15-16 Americans, 200 LCM IM:

Katie Hoff, NBAC – 2:10.41 (2005) Dagny Knutson, Unattached – 2:10.79 (2009) Liz Pelton, NBAC – 2:11.03 (2009) Leah Hayes, Fox Valley Swim Team – 2:11.22 (2022) Justina Kozan, Unattached – 2:11.55 (2019) Elizabeth Beisel, ABF – 2:11.65 (2009) Missy Franklin, Colorado Stars – 2:11.69 (2010) Torri Huske, Arlington Aquatic Club – 2:11.70 (2019) (TIE) Meghan Small, York YMCA, 2014/Alex Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club, 2018 – 2:11.83

In the fall, Hayes, a sophomore, won the Illinois girls’ high school state title in the 200 IM and 100 free, and then a month later won both, in faster times, at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West meet.

In yards, the big drops came through the backstroke and breaststroke legs for Hayes in the fall. In long course, the difference maker was really the breaststroke – and so far, that seems in part improvement in speed, and in part a change in strategy, as she backed off her backstroke leg to get bigger returns on her breaststroke leg.

Hayes’ Splits Comparison:

Old PB New PB Back 28.72 28.50 Breast 33.15 33.80 Fly 40.19 38.14 Free 30.83 30.78 2:12.89 2:11.22

Hayes leads a field into finals that includes swimmers like Olympians Leah Smith (2:13.53), Melanie Margalis (2:14.54), Hali Flickinger (2:16.59), and Bailey Andison (2:16.75), as well as one of the top swimmers in the ISL Beata Nelson (2:16.78).

Previously in this meet, Hayes also won the 200 free in a best time of 1:59.14, scratched finals of the 400 IM but also swam a best time of 4:42.97, and was 10th in the 100 free in a best time of 55.29.