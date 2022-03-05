Ariarne Titmus Rips 4:00.03 400 Free At New South Wales Championships

2022 NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Competing on day two of the 2022 New South Wales State Open Championships, 21-year-old Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus powered her way to another impressive time in the women’s 400m free.

Titmus stopped the clock tonight in a speedy mark of 4:00.03, beating the field by 3 seconds en route to registering the 7th fastest time of her career.

Behind her this evening was Kiah Melverton, who chased Titmus all the way to a new lifetime best of 4:03.43.

For Titmus, the woman who took down American icon Katie Ledecky in Tokyo owns a career-quickest of 3:56.69 from those Olympic Games. As such, her performance here was not terribly far off that Olympic Record-setting swim.

As for Melverton, the 25-year-old swimmer who also trains at St. Peters Western entered this meet with a PB of 4:04.78. She found another gear in this race to knock over a second off of that mark en route to becoming Australia’s 4th fastest performer all-time in this women’s 400m free race.

Splits for Titmus & Melverton:

Elijah Winnington took on a tough double, racing both the men’s 200m free and 800m free tonight. In the former, the 21-year-old punched a solid 1:47.09 for the victory while in the latter his 7:57.86 proved too quick to catch.

Winnington’s time checks in as the 4th fastest of his still-evolving career and was enough to beat out fellow Olympian Mack Horton by nearly 10 seconds. Horton settled for silver in 8:07.25.

Mitch Larkin looked at ease in the men’s 200m back with a winning mark of 1:57.42 while Matt Temple got it done for gold in the men’s 50m fly in 23.75.

Seemingly unstoppable Kaylee McKeown was also in the water tonight, following up her 200m back monster swim with another head-turner in the 100m distance.

The 20-year-old punched a mark of 58.35 to represent one of two swimmers to get under a minute. Joining McKeown was Mollie O’Callaghan who notched 59.97.

McKeown’s time here nearly matched her fastest of 2022, a time of 58.31 registered at the Victorian Open last month.

Shayna Jack made some noise here again on day 2, this time topping the women’s 50m free. Jack wound up taking gold in 24.53 but was even quicker in the heats, putting up a time of 24.42. That AM effort sits just .04 outside of her 24.38 lifetime best from April 2019.