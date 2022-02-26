Titmus, McKeown, ZSC Headed To New South Wales Championships

2022 NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, March 4th – Sunday, March 6th

Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre

LCM (50m)

Start Lists

Official start lists have been released for the upcoming 2022 New South Wales State Open Championships, slated for early March. Multiple Olympians and national record holders are among the attendees, giving us a glimpse into where these elite athletes are in their training at this point.

Bound for Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre, these championships are positioned as an opportunity to establish baselines with the sole Swimming Australia Trials meet for the Commonwealth Games and Budapest World Championships on the horizon.

Ariarne Titmus is expected to race, with the 21-year-old St. Peters Western star entered in the 100m free, 200m free, 400m free and 800m free. She’ll be joined by teammates Jack Cartwright, Abbey Harkin, Kiah Melverton, Elijah Winnington, Mollie O’Callaghan and Shayna Jack.

Jack is still racking up the meters since having been allowed to return to competition post-suspension. The 23-year-old freestyle had competed already at the Queensland Championships last December where she put up quality swims in striking distance of her career quickest.

Olympic champion Zac Stubblety-Cook is another big draw at these NSW Championships, with the national record holder vying for a sweep of the 50m/100m/200m breaststroke.

Stubblety-Cook has already demonstrated he has no signs of slowing down since taking the 200m breast title in Tokyo last year. At the aforementioned Queensland Championships, the 23-year-old put up a mark of 2:07.00 in the same event.

Another racer with no let-up since Tokyo is Kaylee McKeown. The versatile 20-year-old is following up an already tremendous performance at the Victorian Open. McKeown logged a 200m back outing of 2:04.64, faster than what it took her to win gold in Tokyo.

Additional ones to watch here at NSWs include Thomas Hauck, Maddie Gough, Mitch Larkin, Leah Neale, Mack Horton, Taylor McKeown, Lani Pallister, Joshua Edwards-Smith, Cody Simpson, William Yang, Zac Incerti, Travis Mahoney, Matt Temple, Madi Wilson, Maddie Groves, Elizabeth Dekkers, William Petric, Brendon Smith, Matt Wilson, Tamsin Cook, Brianna Throssell.