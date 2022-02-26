Tight Team Battles Through Day 3 of Big East Championships

2022 Big East Championships

Women’s Standings

Villanova University 1038.5 University of Connecticut 990.5 Georgetown University 798 Xavier University 723 Seton Hall University 578.5 Butler University 337.5 Providence College 311

Men’s Standings

Xavier University 511.5 Georgetown University 502 Villanova University 399.5 Seton Hall University 349 Providence College 232

The 8x defending champion Villanova on the women’s side and the 3x defending champion on the men’s side Xavier held leads through day 2 of the Big East Championship. Through day 3, both sides are still in a close battle but last year’s winners hold slight leads.

The Big East has some slight differences from other conferences. The conference includes time standards for qualification and a ‘C’ bonus final in some events on the women’s side.

Defending champion Kelly Montesi of Villanova kicked off the night with a win in the 400 IM swimming a time of 4:11.84. That time earns her an NCAA B cut. Second place finisher Erin Hood of Georgetown also earned a B cut swimming a time of 4:16.17. On the men’s side freshman Jack Januario of Georgetown won in a time of 3:49.03 and was followed by Xavier sophomore Jackson Parker who was second in 3:50.59. Both men earned B cuts.

Georgetown freshman Genevieve Youngman went almost a second faster in finals than she did in prelims winning in a time of 53.62 earning her a B cut. Last year’s winner Linnea Anderson of UConn finished fifth in a 55.41. Seton Hall junior Justin Oosterwyk won the event on the men’s side swimming a time of 47.75. Oosterwyk did not compete in the event last year.

Villanova fifth year Millicent Routledge defended her title in the 200 freestyle winning in a 1:48.04. She was followed closely behind by Xavier sophomore Kali Fischer who touched second in 1:48.33. Andrew Martin of Xavier also defended his title in the 200 freestyle winning in a 1:35.80. That time earned him an NCAA B cut.

Senior Katelyn Walsh of UConn won the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:02.14. She was just off of what she won it in last year as she went a 1:01.74 a year ago. The men’s 100 breaststroke was a close race as Xavier freshman Ethan Saunders won in a time of 54.62. He finished just ahead of defending champion Kevin Hood of Providence who touched second in a 54.81.

Kayla Mendonca of UConn defended her title winning the 100 backstroke in a time of 54.87. Finishing closely behind her was Georgetown’s Enlin Chen who touched in 54.99. Xavier went 1-2-3 on the men’s side last year, but Georgetown’s Andrew Carbone earned the win last night swimming a time of 47.88.

The UConn won swept the 1 meter diving events going 1-2-3. Freshman Julia Pioso won with a score of 499.80. That helped keep the Huskies close in their team battle between Villanova as they compete for the conference title.

To close the night, Villanova dropped over five seconds off of their seed time to win the 40o medley relay in a 3:40.16. UConn was second in 3:42.14. Seton Hall won the men’s 400 medley relay in a time of 3:15.19, dropping over six seconds off of their seed time.