2022 Men’s Ivy Up/Mid/Downs Day 4: Harvard and Princeton on Top

2022 Men's Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

Wednesday, February 23 – Saturday, February 26, 2022

Prelims 11:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM

DeNunzio Pool, Princeton University, Princeton, NJ

Defending Champions: Harvard University (results)

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Harvard has all but wrapped up its fifth consecutive Ivy League men’s championship, securing 21 finals spots for tonight, including 14 top-8 seedings. Penn and Yale also put 21 swimmers and divers into scoring positions, while Princeton came away with 19. The Tigers, however, nabbed 11 top-8 slots and will remain unchallenged at second place.

Penn seems to be a shoo-in for third place, while Brown and Columbia are in a tight battle for fourth, separated by only 1.5 points in our projections.

Men’s Ups/Mids/Downs – Day 3 (Including 1650 free seedings)

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 3 9 6 18 Columbia 6 6 5 17 Cornell 2 3 11 16 Dartmouth 0 2 5 7 Harvard 14 7 0 21 Penn 8 9 4 21 Princeton 11 7 1 19 Yale 4 5 12 21

1650 Free

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 0 3 2 5 Columbia 1 0 0 1 Cornell 0 1 0 1 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 Harvard 4 0 0 4 Penn 1 2 1 4 Princeton 1 1 0 2 Yale 1 1 1 3

200 Back

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 1 1 0 2 Columbia 2 2 0 4 Cornell 0 0 4 4 Dartmouth 0 1 2 3 Harvard 2 0 0 2 Penn 2 1 1 4 Princeton 1 1 0 2 Yale 0 2 1 3

100 Free

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 0 1 1 2 Columbia 0 1 1 2 Cornell 0 0 3 3 Dartmouth 0 1 0 1 Harvard 4 1 0 5 Penn 1 1 0 2 Princeton 1 3 1 5 Yale 2 0 2 4

200 Breast

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 1 2 0 3 Columbia 1 3 0 4 Cornell 1 1 1 3 Dartmouth 0 0 2 2 Harvard 1 1 0 2 Penn 3 1 1 5 Princeton 1 0 0 1 Yale 0 0 4 4

200 Fly

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 0 2 3 5 Columbia 1 0 2 3 Cornell 1 0 1 2 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 Harvard 2 3 0 5 Penn 1 1 1 3 Princeton 3 1 0 4 Yale 0 1 1 2

3-Meter Diving

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 1 0 0 1 Columbia 1 0 2 3 Cornell 0 1 2 3 Dartmouth 0 0 1 1 Harvard 1 2 0 3 Penn 0 3 0 3 Princeton 4 1 0 5 Yale 1 1 3 5

Projected Standings