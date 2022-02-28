Princeton’s Raunak Khosla Earn Men’s Ivy Swimmer of the Meet For Second Time

Courtesy: Ivy League

PRINCETON, N.J. – For the fifth straight season, Harvard took first place at the Ivy League Men’s Swimming and Diving Championship. The Crimson won its 28th all-time Ivy League championship, including six over the last eight seasons.

Harvard tallied 1596 points to defeat Princeton (1492) by a 104-point margin. Penn also reached the 1000 point marker, finishing with 1066 for third place. Brown finished in fourth with 976 points and Columbia (919) was close behind in fifth. Yale (788), Cornell (572) and Dartmouth (299) rounded out the scoring.

For the second time in his career, Princeton junior Raunak Khosla earned Phil Moriarty High Point Swimmer of the Meet honors with the maximum 96 points. Harvard senior Dean Farris earned the Harold Ulen Career High Point Swimmer title with 380 points out of a possible 384 over his four collegiate campaigns.

Columbia Junior Jonathan Suckow was the Karl B. Michael High Point Diver of the Meet with the maximum 64 points, while Princeton senior Colten Young was the Ron Keenhold Career High Point Diver with 220 points over his four-year career.

Harvard’s James Washart opened the evening with a win the 1650 freestyle in an NCAA B standard time of 14:47.51. Yale’s Noah Millard placed second in 14:53.31.

The Crimson claimed first in the next event, as Gunner Grant pulled away in the 200 backstroke to win in 1:41.43. Penn’s Daniel Gallagher took second in the event with a time of 1:43.10.

Farris capped off his individual Ivy career with a win in the 100 freestyle with a time of 41.97. His teammate Mahlon Reihman took second in 42.49.

Khosla won the 200 butterfly in meet and pool record time of 1:41.50. The Tigers went 1-2 in the event with Max Kreidl placing second in 1:43.52.

Suckow placed first in the 3-meter diving with a meet and pool record score of 464.55. This marked the third time in his career that he won the 3-meter crown at the Ivy championship. Young placed second with a score of 379.5.

Harvard put the exclamation mark on its title win in the final event of the meet. The Crimson’s quartet of Reihman, Marcus Holmquist, Ryan Linnihan and Farris posted a pool and meet record time of 2:50.40.