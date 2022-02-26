2022 Ivy League Men’s Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2022 Men’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

Harvard and Princeton are locked in a tight battle for the top of the standings, with the Crimson leading the Tigers by 36 points after the 400 medley relay on Friday night. Day 4 will feature prelims of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. While Princeton is expected to earn massive points in diving, Harvard has the potential to put the contest to rest with their results in the 1650 and 100 freestyles.

Brown, Columbia, Penn, and Yale are vying for the coveted third spot. Penn had the edge as of last night but only by 3 points over Brown.

Men’s 200 Backstroke – Prelims

Ivy League Record: 1:38.99 – Dean Farris, Harvard (2018)

Ivy Championships Record: 1:38.99 – Dean Farris, Harvard (2018)

NCAA A Standard: 1:39.13

NCAA B Standard: 1:45.04

Top 8:

Men’s 100 Freestyle – Prelims

Ivy League Record: 41.42 – Dean Farris, Harvard (2019)

Ivy Championships Record: 41.91 – Alex Righi, Yale (2009)

NCAA A Standard: 71

NCAA B Standard: 80

Top 8:

Men’s 200 Breaststroke – Prelims

Ivy League Record: 1:52.28 – Alex Evdokimov, Cornell (2018)

Ivy Championships Record: 1:52.28 – Alex Evdokimov, Cornell (2018)

NCAA A Standard: 1:52.28

NCAA B Standard: 1:58.43

Top 8:

Men’s 200 Butterfly – Prelims

Ivy League Record: 1:42.05 – Raunak Khosla (2019)

Ivy Championships Record: 1:42.46 – J. Johnson (2020)

NCAA A Standard: 1:40.44

NCAA B Standard: 1:46.69

Top 8: