2022 Big 12 Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2022 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final day of the 2022 Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships will feature races in the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and platform diving in prelims, with the 1650 freestyle and 400 free relay added later in the day.

Both meet titles are well-in-hand: something even a relay DQ for the Texas men on Friday couldn’t interrupt. There is still a relevant battle, though, for the minor positions in the meet: TCU is only 40.5 points behind Kansas on the women’s side, while West Virginia is only 60 points behind TCU on the men’s side.

SCORES THOUGH DAY 3

WOMEN:

Texas – 744 Kansas – 431.5 Texas Christian – 391 West Virginia – 318.5 Iowa State – 317

MEN:

Texas – 721 Texas Christian – 569 West Virginia – 509

Women’s 200 Back – Prelims

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:50.50

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:57.11

2021 Invite Time – 1:55.05

Meet Record: 1:51.11 – Tasija Karosas (Texas), 2017

Big 12 Record: 1:49.91 – Tasija Karosas (Texas), 2017

Top 8:

Olivia Bray (Texas) – 1:51.96 Paige Dresesel (West Virginia) – 1:58.34 Rylee Moore (Texas Christian) / Dewi Bluse (Kansas)- 1:58.64 (tie) Ellie Howe (Kansas) – 1:58.78 Emily Haan (Iowa State) – 1:59.30 Liz Richardson (Iowa State) – 1:59.41 Sydney Silver (Texas) – 1:59.72*

Longhorn Olivia Bray is in line for her second win of the week after posting the fastest time of the morning by over six seconds with a 1:51.96.

West Virginia’s Paige Dressel qualified second over with a 1:58.34. The Mountaineers should get a second women into the A-final as the 8th-fastest woman overall, Texas’ Sydney Silver (1:59.72) appears to be a non-scorer, and that should bump Abby Reardon (1:59.86) into the A-final.

Rylee Moore of Texas Christian and Dewi Bluse of Kansas tied for this morning’s 3rd-fastest time at 1:58.64, closely followed by Bluse’s teammate Ellie Howe at 1:58.78.

Iowa State also put two women into the top eight: Emil Haan (1:59.30) and Liz Richardson (1:59.41).

Men’s 200 Back – Prelims

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:39.13

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:45.04

2021 Invite Time – 1:41.81

Meet Record: 1:38.61 – Ryan Harty (Texas), 2019

Big 12 Record: 1:36.42 – John Shebat (Texas), 2019

Top 8:

Carson Foster (Texas) – 1:41.25 Peter Larson (Texas) – 1:41.80 Chris O’Connor (Texas) – 1:42.29 Nathan Quarterman (Texas) – 1:44.11 Jason Park (Texas) – 1:44.76 Justin Helmes (West Virginia) – 1:45.75 Kade Knoch (Texas Christian) – 1:46.46 Luke Dimiceli (Texas Christian) – 1:47.13

Carson Foster led a Texas top five sweep of this morning’s prelims times with a 1:41.25, followed by Peter Larson at 1:41.80. The next three Longhorns are all exhibitioned swimmers, which should give two additional West Virginia swimmers and one more Texas Christian swimmer the ability to swim in tonight’s A-final.

Women’s 100 Free – Prelims

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 47.18

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 49.51

2021 Invite Time – 48.77

Meet Record: 47.46 – Claire Adams (Texas), 2018

Big 12 Record: 47.32 – Claire Adams (Texas), 2018

Top 8:

Kelly Pash (Texas) – 48.32 Bridget Semenuk (Texas) – 49.14 Julia Cook (Texas) – 49.36 Jacqueline McCutchan (West Virginia) / Kyla Leibel (Texas) – 49.73 (tie) Grace Cooper (Texas) – 49.99 Claudia Dougan (Kansas) – 50.30 Serena Gould (Texas Christian) – 50.61

A number of Longhorn women will be swimming for their second individual title of the week. That field is led by Kelly Pash, who posted a 48.32 this morning after winning the 400 IM last night.

Pash will be one of five Texas women in this A-final tonight, while WVU, Kansas, and TCU, each will have one representative.

Men’s 100 Free – Prelims

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 41.71

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 43.80

2021 Invite Time – 42.88

Meet Record: 41.26 – Daniel Krueger (Texas), 2020

Big 12 Record: 41.26 – Daniel Krueger (Texas), 2020

Top 8:

Cameron Auchinachie (Texas) – 42.04 Daniel Krueger (Texas) – 42.29 Drew Kibler (Texas) – 42.69 Tim Connery (Texas) – 42.99 Noah Cumby (Texas Christian) – 44.01 Raphael Paiva Da (Texas Christian) – 44.15 Anthony Grimm (Texas) – 44.18 Jadon Wuilliez (Texas Christian) – 44.64

Just like on the women’s side, we’ll see a number of Texas men vying for a second title tonight. Four men got under 44, led by 100 back champion Cameron Auchinachie (42.04).

Notably, Longhorn freshman Tim Connery swam to a big new personal best; he qualified 4th in 42.99 and took over a second off of his previous best of 44.18. Connery won the 100 fly last night.

Women’s 200 Breast – Prelims

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 2:06.58

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 2:13.97

2021 Invite Time – 2:10.49

Meet Record: 2:05.25 – Laura Sogar (Texas), 2013

Big 12 Record: 2:04.69 – Anna Elendt (Texas), 2022

Top 8:

Anna Elendt (Texas) – 2:07.77 Kate Steward (Kansas) – 2:09.73 Channing Haley (Texas) – 2:14.59 Ellie Andrews (Texas) – 2:15.39 Martha Haas (Iowa State) – 2:15.49 Lehr Thorson (Iowa State) – 2:15.90 Brigid Gwidt (Kansas) – 2:15.90 Alaina Breitbach (Iowa State) – 2:15.93

Texas sophomore Anna Elendt set the Big 12 conference record in the 100 breast last night, and although it’s not reflected in the live results, she actually owns the Big 12 record in the 200 breast as well, thanks to a 2:04.69 against Rice just a few weeks ago.

She and Kanas’ Kate Steward were the only two women under 2:10 this morning. Two other Longhorns will join Elendt in the A-final, along three women from Iowa State and a total of two Kansas swimmers.

Men’s 200 Breast – Prelims

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:52.28

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:58.43

2021 Invite Time – 1:54.28

Meet Record: 1:49.89 – Will Licon (Texas), 2017

Big 12 Record: 1:47.91 – Will Licon (Texas), 2017

Top 8:

Jake Foster (Texas) – 1:53.86 Caspar Corbeau (Texas) – 1:54.51 Janis Silins (Texas Christian) – 1:56.72 Braden Vines (Texas) – 1:57.17 Hugh McPherson (Texas Christian) – 1:57.36 Halvor Borgstroem (Texas) – 2:01.05 Reilly Keaney (West Virginia) – 2:03.04 Joe Schaefer (West Virginia) – 2:03.31

Jake Foster has taken second in both IM races so far this week, and tonight he’ll race for the win here after putting up the fastest time of the morning. He’ll face off against a field that will include 100 breast champion Caspar Corbeau, also of Texas.

Texas Christian and West Virginia also put two in the top 8, but WVU should get an additional swimmer there tonight as Texas’ Halvor Borgstroem is listed as exhibition, and should get bumped to the B-final.