Texas’ Carson Foster, Kelly Pash Named Big 12 Swimmers of the Meet

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The Texas men and women attained team titles at the 2022 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championship at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown. The Longhorn men have won all 26 Big 12 championships since the league began while the women earned their 20th.

In the men’s standings, Texas finished with 1,033 points while TCU ended up second with 828 points and West Virginia followed with a score of 788. It’s the Horned Frogs’ highest finish since 2015. The Texas women had 1,083 total points followed by Kansas (618), TCU (587), West Virginia (502.5) and Iowa State (497.5). This is the Jayhawks’ fourth consecutive season finishing second.

UT won all but three men’s event finals throughout the Championship while claiming all of the women’s finals. Thirteen Big 12 Championship records were set by the Longhorns over the four days and five all-time Big 12 records were set.

Texas swept the “Of the Meet awards” as Carson Foster earned Men’s Swimmer of the Meet after his three first-place finishes (200 IM, 400 IM, 200 backstroke) and Kelly Pash took home Women’s Swimmer of the Meet for her three first-place results (200 IM, 400 IM, 400 free). Andrew Harness was named Men’s Diver of the Meet for his efforts in the platform and 3-meter dive while Hailey Hernandez collected Women’s Diver of the Meet after she won the 1 and 3-meter dives. Tim Connery procured Newcomer of the Meet highlighted by his win in the 100 fly and Erica Sullivan was awarded Women’s Newcomer of the Meet for finishing first in the 500 and 1650 free. UT has won all of the meet awards for swimmers and divers dating back to 2016.

The top four individuals in each event were awarded All-Big 12 first team designation. The fifth-eighth place finishers are All-Big 12 second team. Full results can be viewed here.

In Saturday’s action, Anna Elendt crushed the 10-year-old all-time Big 12 record in the 200 breaststroke finishing at 2:03.92 to beat Laura Sogar’s mark from 2012 (2:05.04) and repeat as winner in the event. Caspar Corbeau won the men’s 200 breaststroke with his time of 1:51.81, securing the event title for the third year in a row.

Olivia Bray set a Big 12 Championship record with her time of 1:51.09 in the women’s 200 backstroke. Carson Foster defended his title in the men’s 200 backstroke finishing with a time of 1:39.42.

The Texas men (Cameron Auchinachie, Drew Kibler, Caspar Corbeau, Daniel Krueger) secured a Big 12 Championship record time of 2:47.59 in the 400 free relay while the Longhorn women (Bridget Semenuk, Kyla Leibel, Olivia Bray, Kelly Pash) finished first with a time of 3:12.68.

Andrew Harness secured his second diving championship of the week, scoring a 453.05 on platform to extend the Longhorns’ winning streak in the event to 14 consecutive years. Jordan Skilken scored a 386.45 in women’s platform diving and continued the Longhorns’ winning streak in the event that dates back to 2013.

Kelly Pash clinched the women’s 100 freestyle finishing at 48.42, the 10th consecutive Longhorn to win the event. Daniel Krueger won the men’s 100 freestyle for the fourth straight year with his time of 41.49.

2020 Olympian Erica Sullivan won the women’s 1,650 free with her time of 15:58.74 and became the ninth consecutive Longhorn to be victorious in the event. David Johnston won the men’s 1,650 free finishing at 14:45.84, improving three seconds on his first-place time from 2021 (14:48.09).

Emma Sticklen claimed the women’s 200 butterfly with her time of 1:52.82 while West Virginia’s David Dixon earned a title for the Mountaineers, finishing first with his time of 1:43.64 in the men’s.

Men’s Team Standing

1. Texas – 1,033

2. TCU – 828

3. West Virginia – 788

Women’s Team Standings

1. Texas – 1,083

2. Kansas – 618

3. TCU – 587

4. West Virginia – 502.5

5. Iowa State – 497.5

Men’s Swimmer of the Meet:

Carson Foster, UT

Men’s Diver of the Meet:

Andrew Harness, UT

Men’s Newcomer of the Meet:

Tim Connery, UT

Women’s Swimmer of the Meet:

Kelly Pash, UT

Women’s Diver of the Meet:

Hailey Hernandez, Texas

Women’s Newcomer of the Meet:

Erica Sullivan, UT

2022 Big 12 Championship Records Set (13)

Men

100 breast, Caspar Corbeau, Texas, 50.96

400 free relay, Texas (Cameron Auchinachie, Drew Kibler, Caspar Corbeau, Daniel Krueger) 2:47.59

800 free relay, Texas (Drew Kibler, Coby Carrozza, Luke Hobson, Carson Foster), 6:08.76

200 IM, Carson Foster, Texas, 1:41.3

400 IM, Carson Foster, Texas – 3:37.72

200 medley relay, Texas (Anthony Grimm, Caspar Corbeau, Alvin Jiang, Cameron Auchinachie), 1:22.24

Women

200 backstroke, Olivia Bray, Texas, 1:51.09

100 butterfly. Olivia Bray, Texas, 51.03*

100 breast, Anna Elendt, Texas, 57.35*

200 breast, Anna Elendt, Texas, 2:03.92*

200 medley relay, Texas (Julia Cook, Anna Elendt, Olivia Bray, Emma Sticklen), 1:34.04*

400 medley relay, Texas (Olivia Bray, Anna Elendt, Emma Sticklen, Kelly Pash), 3:26.32*

3-meter Diving, Hailey Hernandez, Texas, 418.50

*All-Time Big 12 record

