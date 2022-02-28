Brendan Burns Named Men’s B1G Swimmer of the Meet For Second Straight Year

Courtesy: Big Ten

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Indiana men’s swimming & diving team earned the program’s 28th conference title and fourth in six years on Saturday night at the Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The Hoosiers finished the four-day event with 1,499.5 points, while Ohio State followed with 1,406.5 points. Michigan claimed third place (1056.5 points), while Wisconsin (869.5), Purdue (821), Northwestern (796), Minnesota (637), and Penn State (626) rounded out the competition.

Indiana won nine events during the meet — the 800 freestyle relay (Rafael Miroslaw, Tomer Frankel, Van Mathias, Brendan Burns – 6:11.96), 1-meter diving (Andrew Capobianco – 454.25 points), 400 medley relay (Burns, Josh Matheny, Frankel, Miroslaw – 3:00.95), 200 freestyle (Miroslaw – 1:32.17), the 100 backstroke (Burns – 44.31), 3-meter diving (Capobianco – 467.75 points), 200 backstroke (Burns – 1:39.34), 200 butterfly (Burns – 1:39.81), and platform diving (Capobianco – 469.90 points).

Indiana’s Brendan Burns was named Swimmer of the Championships for the second straight year, while fellow Hoosier Andrew Capobianco was voted the Diver of the Championships and Ohio State’s Alex Quach was chosen the Big Ten Freshman of the Year following a vote by the conference coaches.

The complete list of individual award recipients, all-conference honorees and Sportsmanship Award selections are listed below.

2022 BIG TEN INDIVIDUAL HONORS

Swimmer of the Championships: Brendan Burns, Indiana

Diver of the Championships: Andrew Capobianco, Indiana

Freshman of the Year: Alex Quach, Ohio State

ALL-BIG TEN TEAMS

First Team

Brendan Burns, Indiana

Andrew Capobianco, Indiana

Tomer Frankel, Indiana

Van Mathias, Indiana

Josh Matheny, Indiana

Rafael Miroslaw, Indiana

Jared Daigle, Michigan

Gal Groumi, Michigan

Max McHugh, Minnesota

Sem Andreis, Ohio State

Hunter Armstrong, Ohio State

Charlie Clark, Ohio State

Ruslan Gaziev, Ohio State

Hudson McDaniel, Ohio State

Alex Quach, Ohio State

Jacob Newmark, Wisconsin

Second Team

Bruno Blaskovic, Indiana

Gabriel Fantoni, Indiana

Jack Franzman, Indiana

Quinn Henninger, Indiana

Patrick Callan, Michigan

Jacob Mitchell, Michigan

Bora Unalmis, Michigan

Kevin Houseman, Northwestern

Jordan Rzepka, Purdue