Brendan Burns Named Men’s B1G Swimmer of the Meet For Second Straight Year

Courtesy: Big Ten
ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Indiana men’s swimming & diving team earned the program’s 28th conference title and fourth in six years on Saturday night at the Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center in West Lafayette, Indiana.
The Hoosiers finished the four-day event with 1,499.5 points, while Ohio State followed with 1,406.5 points. Michigan claimed third place (1056.5 points), while Wisconsin (869.5), Purdue (821), Northwestern (796), Minnesota (637), and Penn State (626) rounded out the competition.
Indiana won nine events during the meet — the 800 freestyle relay (Rafael Miroslaw, Tomer Frankel, Van Mathias, Brendan Burns – 6:11.96), 1-meter diving (Andrew Capobianco – 454.25 points), 400 medley relay (Burns, Josh Matheny, Frankel, Miroslaw – 3:00.95), 200 freestyle (Miroslaw – 1:32.17), the 100 backstroke (Burns – 44.31), 3-meter diving (Capobianco – 467.75 points), 200 backstroke (Burns – 1:39.34), 200 butterfly (Burns – 1:39.81), and platform diving (Capobianco – 469.90 points).
Indiana’s Brendan Burns was named Swimmer of the Championships for the second straight year, while fellow Hoosier Andrew Capobianco was voted the Diver of the Championships and Ohio State’s Alex Quach was chosen the Big Ten Freshman of the Year following a vote by the conference coaches.
The complete list of individual award recipients, all-conference honorees and Sportsmanship Award selections are listed below.
2022 BIG TEN INDIVIDUAL HONORS
Swimmer of the Championships: Brendan Burns, Indiana
Diver of the Championships: Andrew Capobianco, Indiana
Freshman of the Year: Alex Quach, Ohio State
ALL-BIG TEN TEAMS
First Team
Brendan Burns, Indiana
Andrew Capobianco, Indiana
Tomer Frankel, Indiana
Van Mathias, Indiana
Josh Matheny, Indiana
Rafael Miroslaw, Indiana
Jared Daigle, Michigan
Gal Groumi, Michigan
Max McHugh, Minnesota
Sem Andreis, Ohio State
Hunter Armstrong, Ohio State
Charlie Clark, Ohio State
Ruslan Gaziev, Ohio State
Hudson McDaniel, Ohio State
Alex Quach, Ohio State
Jacob Newmark, Wisconsin
Second Team
Bruno Blaskovic, Indiana
Gabriel Fantoni, Indiana
Jack Franzman, Indiana
Quinn Henninger, Indiana
Patrick Callan, Michigan
Jacob Mitchell, Michigan
Bora Unalmis, Michigan
Kevin Houseman, Northwestern
Jordan Rzepka, Purdue
Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees
Ben McDade, Indiana
Jared Daigle, Michigan
Desmon Sachtjen, Minnesota
Evan Labuda, Northwestern
Colin McDermott, Ohio State
Devin Chenot, Penn State
Brett Riley, Purdue
Drew Nixdorf, Wisconsin