2022 Men’s B1G Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2022 MEN’S B1G SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES – THROUGH DAY 3

Indiana: 972.5 points Ohio State: 940.5 points Michigan: 756.5 points Wisconsin: 564.5 points Purdue: 556 points Northwestern: 511 points Penn State: 427 points Minnesota: 404 points

Through day 3, Indiana and Ohio State are in a tight battle for the conference title. Michigan looks to be set at third place after winning the last two championships in a row. The battle for fourth is also close as Wisconsin and Purdue are only separated by 8.5 points.

This morning will feature the 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, and platform diving. The 1650 freestyle will begin in the afternoon with the top 8 seeded swimmers competing in the first heat of the finals session. All of last year’s champions in each of the events for today are back competing for their respective teams this year.

200 Backstroke

NCAA A Cut: 1:39.13

NCAA B Cut: 1:45.04

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Indiana will score huge points here compared to Ohio State as the Hoosiers placed three swimmers into the A final and Ohio State only has 1 B finalist.

Indiana fifth year Gabriel Fantoni won heat four in 1:40.06 to be the top seed going into finals. Fantoni was sixth in the event last year with a 1:42.42. Defending champion in the event Brendan Burns swam to a 1:40.75 this morning which was about half of a second off of his seed time. He was 1:40.33 last year in prelims and then won in 1:39.37 in finals. Teammate and fifth year Jacob Steele was third last year in 1:41.53 in finals and was 1:41.07 this morning to be seeded fourth.

Wisconsin will have two in the A final tonight as Jacob Newmark qualified third in 1:40.88. Last year he did not make the A final and finished 11th in 1:42.39. Wesley Jekel did not compete in the event last year at this meet but dropped over a second off of his seed time to qualify fifth in 1:41.24.

Michael Daly of Penn St, Jared Daigle of Michigan, and Manuel Martos Bacarizo round out the top 8. All three were in the A final last year as well.

Tonight’s field in this event will be mostly upperclass men as all but Newmark, who is a sophomore, are juniors, seniors, or fifth years.

100 Freestyle

NCAA A Cut: 41.71

NCAA B Cut: 43.80

Top 8 qualifiers:

Hunter Armstrong swam to the top seed this morning out of heat six with a time of 41.54. That was over a second faster than his seed time. Teammate Semuede Andreis won the event last year in 42.23 and already went 42.08 this morning to be seeded second.

Indiana fifth year Bruno Balskovic did not swim last season but won the event back in 2020 in a time of 41.88. This morning he was a 42.31 out of heat five to seed him third heading into tonight. Freshman Rafael Miroslaw qualified fourth in 42.33, swimming 0.08 faster than his seed time.

Purdue placed two into the A final as they look to keep the points close with Wisconsin as they battle for fourth. Acin was second in this event last year swimming a 42.31 and was 42.64 this morning to place him fifth heading into finals. Freshman Braden Samuels swam to a 42.66 out of heat five to place sixth.

Victor Baganha and Ruslan Gaziev round out the top eight. Baganha went 0.18 faster than his seed time out of heat six and Gaziev went just off his seed time out of heat four.

Notably, after having three A finalists last year, Michigan will have zero in the A final tonight, but four in the B final and one in the C.

200 Breaststroke

NCAA A Cut: 1:52.28

NCAA B Cut: 1:58.43

Top 8 qualifiers:

Defending champion Max McHugh swam to a 1:52.92 out of heat five this morning to be the top seed heading into tonight. Last year he was a 1:52.84 in prelims and a 1:50.93 in finals.

Indiana freshman Josh Matheny went out in a 53.70 at the 100 mark and finished in 1:53.16 to be second heading into tonight. Teammate Maxwell Reich was 14th in the event last year with a 1:56.22 but was much faster this morning swimming to a 1:53.83. That time was over a second faster than his seed time. Freshman Luke Barr swam to a 1:55.44 to qualify seventh. That time was over two seconds faster than his seed time.

Northwestern also placed two into the A final as Kai Tik Mok swam to a 1:54.32 and Connor Morikawa swam to a 1:55.49. Kai Tik Mok was ninth in the event last year swimming a 1:54.06 in finals. Morikawa transferred to Northwestern this year after spending a year at Georgetown (which did not compete last year due to COVID-19).

Penn State’s Daniel Raisanen and Wisconsin’s Caleb Aman round out the A final. Aman was 12th in the event last year with a 1:55.98 and Raisanen was 13th last year with a 1:56.08.

Indiana’s Jassen Yep is an exhibition swimmer but swam over two seconds faster than his seed time with a 1:53.86, a time that would have been fourth going into tonight.

200 Butterfly

NCAA A Cut: 1:40.44

NCAA B Cut: 1:46.69

Top 8 qualifiers:

Platform Diving

1650 Freestyle