Indiana Breaks B1G Meet Record in 400 Medley Relay For 7th Consecutive Title

2022 MEN’S B1G SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

On night two of the 2022 B1G Swimming and Diving Championships, Indiana University broke the meet record in the 400 medley relay with a time of 3:00.95. All four legs of the relay will return next year: Brendan Burns (Junior), Josh Matheny (Freshman), Tomer Frankel (Sophomore), and Rafael Miroslaw (Freshman).

The previous record was also held by Indiana and was set at the B1G Championships in 2018 (3:01.30). Indiana took command of the B1G meet record in 2017 (3:04.92)

Indiana has won the B1G title in the 400 medley relay every year since 2016. Here’s a history of Indiana’s dominance in the event.

2016 got Indiana’s ball rolling when the team posted a winning time of 3:05.61 with:

In 2017, Indiana won with a B1G Championship record time of 3:03.28 seconds, which was previously held by Michigan (3:04.92) and set back in 2015.

The winning lineup included:

At the B1G Championships in 2018, Indiana reset the 400 medley relay record with a time of 3:01.30, which won the event by 5.6 seconds. The record-breakers were:

In 2019, Indiana touched first in the 400 medley relay (3:01.63), just off of their own meet record. Lanza swam the fly leg on every winning relay all four years of his NCAA career. The winning lineup featured:

In 2020, Indiana won the 400 medley relay by almost three-seconds with:

Like Lanza, Fantoni became a four-time champion in the 400 medley relay in 2021 en-route to the team posting a time of 3:02.57 seconds. The lineup featured:

In 2022, Indiana broke its own record from 2018. The relay lineup featured two freshmen (Matheny and Miroslaw), one sophomore (Frankel), and one junior (Burns), so their entire record-breaking relay will return next year.

Stay tuned for next year.