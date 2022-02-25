Indiana Breaks B1G Meet Record in 400 Medley Relay For 7th Consecutive Title

2022 MEN’S B1G SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 23-26, 2022
- Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center, West Lafayette, IN
- SCY (25 yards)
- Prelims at 10AM Eastern, Finals at 5:30PM Eastern
- Defending Champions: Michigan (2x)
- Championship Central
- Live Results
- Live Stream: DAY 1 | DAY 2 | DAY 3 | DAY 4
- B1G Men’s Record Book
- 2021 Men’s B1G Champs Results
On night two of the 2022 B1G Swimming and Diving Championships, Indiana University broke the meet record in the 400 medley relay with a time of 3:00.95. All four legs of the relay will return next year: Brendan Burns (Junior), Josh Matheny (Freshman), Tomer Frankel (Sophomore), and Rafael Miroslaw (Freshman).
The previous record was also held by Indiana and was set at the B1G Championships in 2018 (3:01.30). Indiana took command of the B1G meet record in 2017 (3:04.92)
|Indiana 2022
|Indiana 2018
|Indiana 2017
|Brendan Burns (44.43)
|Gabriel Fantoni (45.17)
|Robert Glover (46.11)
|Josh Matheny (50.76)
|Ian Finnerty (50.16)
|Ian Finnerty (51.18)
|Tomer Frankel (44.55)
|Vinicius Lanza (44.86)
|Vinicius Lanza (44.64)
|Rafael Miroslaw (41.21)
|Blake Pieroni (41.11)
|Blake Pieroni (41.35)
|3:00.95
|3:01.30
|3:04.92
Indiana has won the B1G title in the 400 medley relay every year since 2016. Here’s a history of Indiana’s dominance in the event.
2016 got Indiana’s ball rolling when the team posted a winning time of 3:05.61 with:
- Robert Glover (46.53)
- Tanner Kurz (51.52)
- Vinicius Lanza (45.65)
- Blake Pieroni (41.81)
In 2017, Indiana won with a B1G Championship record time of 3:03.28 seconds, which was previously held by Michigan (3:04.92) and set back in 2015.
The winning lineup included:
- Robert Glover (46.11)
- Ian Finnerty (51.18)
- Vinicius Lanza (44.64)
- Blake Pieroni (41.35)
At the B1G Championships in 2018, Indiana reset the 400 medley relay record with a time of 3:01.30, which won the event by 5.6 seconds. The record-breakers were:
- Gabriel Fantoni (45.17)
- Ian Finnerty (50.16)
- Vinicius Lanza (44.86)
- Blake Pieroni (41.11)
In 2019, Indiana touched first in the 400 medley relay (3:01.63), just off of their own meet record. Lanza swam the fly leg on every winning relay all four years of his NCAA career. The winning lineup featured:
- Gabriel Fantoni (45.15)
- Ian Finnerty (50.51)
- Vinicius Lanza (44.83)
- Zach Apple (41.14)
In 2020, Indiana won the 400 medley relay by almost three-seconds with:
- Gabriel Fantoni (44.98)
- Zane Backes (51.25)
- Brendan Burns (44.89)
- Bruno Blaskovic (41.15)
Like Lanza, Fantoni became a four-time champion in the 400 medley relay in 2021 en-route to the team posting a time of 3:02.57 seconds. The lineup featured:
- Gabriel Fantoni (45.26)
- Zane Backes (50.85)
- Brendan Burns (44.79)
- Jack Franzman (41.67)
In 2022, Indiana broke its own record from 2018. The relay lineup featured two freshmen (Matheny and Miroslaw), one sophomore (Frankel), and one junior (Burns), so their entire record-breaking relay will return next year.
- Brendan Burns (44.43)
- Josh Matheny (50.76)
- Tomer Frankel (44.55)
- Rafael Miroslaw (41.21)
Stay tuned for next year.
Looks like the table at the top has the splits for the 3:03.28 time but IU, but shows Michigan’s prior total time of 3:04.92. An impressive winning streak though – any other long active streaks going?