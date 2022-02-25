Ukrainian Swimmer Sergii Shevtsov: “Life Changed in 48 Hours”

“Life changed in the last 48 hours.”

Those were the words of 23-year old Ukrainian Olympic swimmer Sergii Shevtsov early Friday morning from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

See Also: FINA Must Remove 2022 World Championships from Russia After Ukraine Invasion.

“I am in Kyiv in my apartment with my wife. We won’t go anywhere. We’ll be here,” Shevtsov told SwimSwam via Whatsapp message.

“At 5AM the invasion began and the air defense in Borispol began to work. It was loud, the whole city heard it and understood that the war had begun.”

Shevtsov says that he expects the night to “be hot,” and that he expects to hear more fighting into tomorrow, but that he “believes and knows that the Ukrainian army will endure and win.”

Shevtsov and his wife are safe for now, but plans to go to the parking garage for safety if the fighting gets any worse near the capital city.

Shevtsov says that he could hear helicopters and the bombing of the nearby Hostomel airport, which has been a key battleground in the early fighting. The Ukrainians claim to have retaken the airport after Russia captured it earlier on Thursday.

According to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian sabotage groups have entered the city, where martial law has been declared and strict curfews have been instituted. The government has distributed 10,000 automatic rifles to citizens in Kyiv.

“Yes, I’m an athlete, but what I saw on Thursday afternoon when my wife and I drove around the city and watched the situation around me is something we will never forget.

“My last workout was on Wednesday, and I don’t know when the next one will be,” Shevtsov said.

When asked if he would attempt to leave the country, Shevtsov said no, that he would stay. “My house is here, my motherland is here, my family is in Zaporozhye. My wife’s family is in Kharkov, where there is much fighting.”

Kharkov is the country’s second-largest city, where images have circulated of mass numbers of people taking cover in subway stations and sleeping overnight. The city is near the Belarusian border, where Russian troops entered the country and have advanced south toward the city.

🇺🇦 Kharkov residents spending the night in the metro pic.twitter.com/BOLh4BMZSD — Gabriel Hébert-Mild™ ⓥ (@Gab_H_R) February 24, 2022

Ukraine has raised the death toll of Ukrainian soldiers to 137, plus a further 57 civilians. 316 soldiers and 169 civilians were also injured in the first day of fighting.

As for the upcoming World Junior Championships and World Short Course Championships that are scheduled to be hosted in Russia, Shevtsov, who swam at the last World Short Course Championships in December, said quite simply: “I think they are impossible.”

Shevstov was the 2016 European Junior Champion in the 100 freestyle.