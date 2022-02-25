2022 Pac-12 Women’s Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2022 PAC 12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 23-Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, Washington
- Defending champions: Cal (1x)
- Start Times: 10:30am prelims / 6:00 pm finals (PT)
- Event Schedule
- 2021 Scoring Breakdown
- How to Watch
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Thursday Finals Heat Sheets
The stage is set for another night of racing in Federal Way at the 2022 Pac-12 Women’s Championships. During prelims, it was Stanford senior Morgan Tankersley who earned lane 4 in the final with a 4:40.99, out-swimming the ASU duo of Erica Laning and Emma Nordin who will enter the final as 2nd and 3rd seeds.
In the 200 IM, however, USC’s Calypso Sheridan swam the fastest prelims time with a 1:55.64. She will need to watch out for Stanford freshman Torri Huske though who has already been as fast as a 1:52 this season and is on the hunt for her first-ever individual Pac-12 title.
The third individual event of the session will be the 50 freestyle, in which Stanford secure the #1 and #2 position courtesy of Taylor Ruck (22.10) and Anya Geoders (22.16) while Anicka Delgado of USC follows with her 22.19 morning swim. It could be anybody’s race though as all 8 women in the final swam within 0.20 seconds of each other this morning. The final event of the night will be the women’s 200 freestyle relay.
Thursday Finals Heat Sheets
Women’s 500 Freestyle
- NCAA Record: 4:24.06 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
- Pac-12 Record: 4:24.06 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
- Pac-12 Championships Record: 4:25.15 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
- NCAA A Cut: 4:35.76
- NCAA B Cut: 4:47.20
Top 3:
- Erica Laning (ASU) – 4:38.80
- Morgan Tankersley (Stanford) – 4:39.09
- Ayla Spitz (Cal) – 4:40.89
ASU senior Erica Laning pulled off the victory in the women’s 500 freestyle by posting the fastest time by 0.19 seconds, out-touching top-seeded Morgan Tankersley. Laning’s swim of 4:38.80 places her in the #10 position nationwide this NCAA season behind Liberty Williams of Kentucky who swam a 4:38.79 last week at SECs.
This is just a bit slower than her own PB in the event of 4:37.90 from 2020 Pac-12s, which she swam during the prelims for the #2 seed before placing 7th overall with a 4:40.44.
Tankersly won silver here for the 3rd straight year, following a second-place finish for Stanford as a sophomore in 2020 and a junior in 2021. Tankersley’s 2022 performance is the slowest of the three silver medal-winning swims at Pac-12s, having swum a 4:35.99 two years ago and a 4:37.11.
Interestingly, this year also featured a repeat bronze medal winner in Ayla Spitz who posted a 4:40.89 for 3rd place. Last year she also took bronze for Cal in a 4:38.05, making it a slower podium this year than it was in 2021.
Mia Motekaitis and Fanni Fabian made it a 3-4-5 finish for Cal in this event with their times of 4:41.31 and 4:42.46, respectively, while Caroline Pennington followed in a 4:43.10 for USC. Aurora Roghair was 7th in a 4:43.72 for Stanford, which was just 0.10 seconds slower than her morning swim.
Emma Nordin had a notable 8th place finish for ASU, delivering a 4:44.63. That’s 3.47 seconds slower than the 4:41.16 Nordin swam in the morning and is 10 seconds slower than her 4:34.87 November swim, which is the #2 time in the nation this season.
Women’s 200 IM
- NCAA Record: 1:50.67 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)
- Pac-12 Record: 1:50.67 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)
- Pac-12 Championships Record: 1:52.26 – Katinka Hosszu, USC (2012)
- NCAA A Cut: 1:53.66
- NCAA B Cut: 1:59.94
Top 3:
- Torri Huske (Stanford) – 1:52.42
- Izzy Ivey (Cal) – 1:53.54
- Brooke Forde (Stanford) – 1:54.23
Torri Huske picked up her first individual Pac-12 title as a Stanford freshman with a 1:52.42. Huske’s swim is a new PB, improving upon the 1:52.82 that she delivered in-season. Huske retains her 3rd rank overall in the NCAA this season behind Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh who swam a 1:52.21 and 1:52.38 at the Tennessee Invitational and ACC Championships, respectively.
Huske dropped 3.30 seconds from her morning swim to defeat the field and out-swam silver medalist Izzy Ivey by over a second. Ivey won silver here in a 1:53.54, slightly undercutting the 1:53.87 PB she posted to win the 2019 NCAA B-final.
Ivey was the fastest senior in the final, while Stanford senior Brooke Forde pulled off a podium finish in the 200 IM with a 1:54.23 for bronze. Forde notably decided to swim this event instead of the 500 freestyle, the event in which she won Pac-12 gold and NCAA bronze last year. Forde’s time was 1.57 seconds quicker than her morning swim and a bit quicker than her 2018 best time of 1:54.98.
Cal’s Leah Polonsky was just off the podium with a 1:55.10 for 4th place in the final, while top seed Calypso Sheridan placed 5th in a 1:55.27.
Women’s 50 Freestyle
- NCAA Record: 20.90 – Abbey Weitzeil, Cal (2019)
- Pac-12 Record: 20.90 – Abbey Weitzeil, Cal (2019)
- Pac-12 Championships Record: 21.03 – Abbey Weitzeil, Cal (2020)
- NCAA A Cut: 21.66
- NCAA B Cut: 22.76
Women’s 200 Freestyle Relay
- NCAA Record: 1:24.55 – Cal (2019)
- Pac-12 Record: 1:24.55 – Cal (2019)
- Pac-12 Championships Record: 1:25.87 – Cal (2018)
- NCAA A Cut: 1:28.43
- NCAA B Cut: 1:29.21
PB for Goeders by 0.02 in 21.89. Nice swim. Ruck 22.04 (PB=21.70) promising as she will/should probably go 200FR/100+200BK @ NCs. Tang and Shaw not near PBs.
Really exciting swim from Forde. Huske has to have one of the best starts in the world. Stanford is fun to watch at PAC-12s because I feel like they usually get better as the meet goes on.
With that 1:54.2 200 IM PB, Forde might be able to get back under 4:00 for the first time in a long time. Could be a great race at NCAAs.
GREAT swim from Forde. Huske faster than midseason by about 0.5. If she can drop a bit at NCAAs she could challenge Alexandra.
A Stanford PB! Someone get the camera!! Two Stanford PBs!!! We need a monument built!
please stop being so negative. we’re all tired of it.
My last two comments were positive.
Good lord just please take an evening off from commenting
I thought Nordin would win the 500
That last 150 looked like multiple pianos fell all over her.
Slow 500 all around. Major yikes for Nordin. Tankersley also posted her slowest championship final time in the 500 since she has been at Stanford. Nordmann same as Midseason unfortunately.
The big 10 and pac 12 are driving me insane with their own networks. The sites are a pain in the butt to navigate. I just want to watch swimming, it shouldn’t be this hard.
Pac 12 especially is infuriating. Plus they keep talking about nonexistent drafting
It’s really unfortunate that swimming can’t take better advantage of the Olympic bump. As someone who usually moderately follows swimming but has been really into it since the Olympics, it’s frustrating that I can’t freaking find it anywhere without the task being so annoying that I quit.
Let’s go Bears!!!