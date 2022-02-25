2022 Pac-12 Women’s Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2022 PAC 12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The stage is set for another night of racing in Federal Way at the 2022 Pac-12 Women’s Championships. During prelims, it was Stanford senior Morgan Tankersley who earned lane 4 in the final with a 4:40.99, out-swimming the ASU duo of Erica Laning and Emma Nordin who will enter the final as 2nd and 3rd seeds.

In the 200 IM, however, USC’s Calypso Sheridan swam the fastest prelims time with a 1:55.64. She will need to watch out for Stanford freshman Torri Huske though who has already been as fast as a 1:52 this season and is on the hunt for her first-ever individual Pac-12 title.

The third individual event of the session will be the 50 freestyle, in which Stanford secure the #1 and #2 position courtesy of Taylor Ruck (22.10) and Anya Geoders (22.16) while Anicka Delgado of USC follows with her 22.19 morning swim. It could be anybody’s race though as all 8 women in the final swam within 0.20 seconds of each other this morning. The final event of the night will be the women’s 200 freestyle relay.

Women’s 500 Freestyle

NCAA Record: 4:24.06 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

Pac-12 Record: 4:24.06 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

Pac-12 Championships Record: 4:25.15 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

NCAA A Cut: 4:35.76

NCAA B Cut: 4:47.20

Top 3:

ASU senior Erica Laning pulled off the victory in the women’s 500 freestyle by posting the fastest time by 0.19 seconds, out-touching top-seeded Morgan Tankersley. Laning’s swim of 4:38.80 places her in the #10 position nationwide this NCAA season behind Liberty Williams of Kentucky who swam a 4:38.79 last week at SECs.

This is just a bit slower than her own PB in the event of 4:37.90 from 2020 Pac-12s, which she swam during the prelims for the #2 seed before placing 7th overall with a 4:40.44.

Tankersly won silver here for the 3rd straight year, following a second-place finish for Stanford as a sophomore in 2020 and a junior in 2021. Tankersley’s 2022 performance is the slowest of the three silver medal-winning swims at Pac-12s, having swum a 4:35.99 two years ago and a 4:37.11.

Interestingly, this year also featured a repeat bronze medal winner in Ayla Spitz who posted a 4:40.89 for 3rd place. Last year she also took bronze for Cal in a 4:38.05, making it a slower podium this year than it was in 2021.

Mia Motekaitis and Fanni Fabian made it a 3-4-5 finish for Cal in this event with their times of 4:41.31 and 4:42.46, respectively, while Caroline Pennington followed in a 4:43.10 for USC. Aurora Roghair was 7th in a 4:43.72 for Stanford, which was just 0.10 seconds slower than her morning swim.

Emma Nordin had a notable 8th place finish for ASU, delivering a 4:44.63. That’s 3.47 seconds slower than the 4:41.16 Nordin swam in the morning and is 10 seconds slower than her 4:34.87 November swim, which is the #2 time in the nation this season.

Women’s 200 IM

NCAA Record: 1:50.67 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

Pac-12 Record: 1:50.67 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

Pac-12 Championships Record: 1:52.26 – Katinka Hosszu, USC (2012)

NCAA A Cut: 1:53.66

NCAA B Cut: 1:59.94

Top 3:

Torri Huske picked up her first individual Pac-12 title as a Stanford freshman with a 1:52.42. Huske’s swim is a new PB, improving upon the 1:52.82 that she delivered in-season. Huske retains her 3rd rank overall in the NCAA this season behind Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh who swam a 1:52.21 and 1:52.38 at the Tennessee Invitational and ACC Championships, respectively.

Huske dropped 3.30 seconds from her morning swim to defeat the field and out-swam silver medalist Izzy Ivey by over a second. Ivey won silver here in a 1:53.54, slightly undercutting the 1:53.87 PB she posted to win the 2019 NCAA B-final.

Ivey was the fastest senior in the final, while Stanford senior Brooke Forde pulled off a podium finish in the 200 IM with a 1:54.23 for bronze. Forde notably decided to swim this event instead of the 500 freestyle, the event in which she won Pac-12 gold and NCAA bronze last year. Forde’s time was 1.57 seconds quicker than her morning swim and a bit quicker than her 2018 best time of 1:54.98.

Cal’s Leah Polonsky was just off the podium with a 1:55.10 for 4th place in the final, while top seed Calypso Sheridan placed 5th in a 1:55.27.

Women’s 50 Freestyle

NCAA Record: 20.90 – Abbey Weitzeil, Cal (2019)

Pac-12 Record: 20.90 – Abbey Weitzeil, Cal (2019)

Pac-12 Championships Record: 21.03 – Abbey Weitzeil, Cal (2020)

NCAA A Cut: 21.66

NCAA B Cut: 22.76

Women’s 200 Freestyle Relay