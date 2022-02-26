Huske Becomes #1 Freshman of All Time in the 100 Butterfly; Smith #3

2022 PAC 12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 23-Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, Washington
- Defending champions: Cal (1x)
- Start Times: 10:30am prelims / 6:00 pm finals (PT)
- Event Schedule
- 2021 Scoring Breakdown
- How to Watch
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
During Friday finals, Stanford freshman teammates Torri Huske and Regan Smith battled in the 100 butterfly. Smith had the top seed heading into finals, but it was Huske who took home the win during a 1-2 finish for the Cardinal.
- Huske, 49.43, #1 freshman of all time
- Smith, 49.87, #3 freshman of all time
Huske’s time from the final now makes her the fastest freshman in NCAA history, ahead of Michigan’s Maggie McNeil from the 2019 B1G Championships (49.59). McNeil now sits as #2 in-front of Smith in the freshman rankings.
Updated Freshman Rankings
- Torri Huske, 49.43, 2022
- Maggie McNeil, 49.59, 2019
- Regan Smith, 49.87, 2022
- Ellen Walshe, 50.24, 2021
- Kate Douglass, 50.30, 2019
- Olivia Bray, 50.37, 2020
- Louise Hansson, 50.39, 2017
- Isabel Ivey, 50.82, 2019
- Beryl Gastadello, 50.87, 2015
- Ann Ochitwa, 51.02, 2016
Huske and Smith also climbed the all-time performer rankings. Huske is now tied with Kelsi Dahlia as the #5 performer in history, she was previously #7. Smith is now #7 after improving her lifetime best tonight by .01. She was previously #8.
Updated Top Performer Rankings
- Maggie McNeil, 48.89, 2021
- Claire Curzan, 49.24, 2022 (American Record)
- Louise Hansson, 49.26, 2019
- Erika Brown, 49.38, 2020
- Torri Huske/Kelsi Dahlia, 49.43, 2022/2016
- Kate Douglass, 49.55, 2021
- Regan Smith, 49.87, 2022
- Katie McLaughlin, 49.97, 2019
- Natalie Coughlin, 50.01, 2002
- Farida Osman, 50.05, 2017
Huske is also tied with Dahlia for the #8 performance in history. Huske previously ranked #15 (49.70) on the top performances list.