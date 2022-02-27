Stanford Women Reclaim Pac-12 Title Behind Freshman Duo, Relay Sweep

2022 PAC 12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Stanford Cardinal reclaimed the Pac-12 Championship title tonight after collecting 1671.50 points this week, beating last year’s champs, the Cal Bears, by 271.50.

It was a full-team effort, as every single Cardinal who competed this week scored in at least one event. The diving crew contributed in a big way, scoring a total of 250 points (according to a quick hand count), that helped provide a buffer against Cal.

But the real story of the meet had to be freshmen Torri Huske and Regan Smith. Each was highly touted coming out of high school, and each earned medals this summer as part of the U.S. Olympic team.

This week the duo dominated in their first Pac-12 Championships, as they won a total of five individual events between the two of them. Huske won the 200 IM, 100 fly, and 100 free. She became the fastest freshman ever, and tied for the 5th-fastest performer ever, in the 100 fly, with a time of 49.43.

Smith won the 100 back and the 200 fly. Her only loss came to Smith in the 100 fly as part of a day three double. She broke the Pac-12 100 back record twice, ultimately going 49.23 leading off Stanford’s 400 medley relay.

Additionally, the Cardinals added individual victories from Lina Sculti in the 3m diving event and Brooke Forde in the 400 IM, and they swept all five relays. They were particularly strong in the longest relay, the 800 free, where they clocked the fastest time in the country this season by a wide margin.

This is the 24th overall title for the Stanford women, and the sixth under head coach Greg Meehan, who’s now in his tenth season coaching the Cardinal.

Next month the Cardinal will head across the country to compete at the NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships. With the likes of Huske, Smith, and Canadian Olympian Taylor Ruck, among others, Stanford should be in good shape to improve on last year’s ninth place finish. They’d won the NCAA Championship in 2017, 2018, and 2019, with the championships being canceled in 2020 due to the then-burgeoning pandemic.

Stanford 2022 Event Titles

Roster

All-Time Pac-12 Team Championship Titles

1st: Stanford — 24

2nd: Cal — 5

3rd: Arizona — 4

4th: UCLA — 2

5th: USC — 1

Final Team Scores