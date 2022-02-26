2022 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs

2022 PAC 12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Before getting into the prelim numbers, here’s a look at how the team scores currently stand after Friday night’s events at Pac-12s:

TEAM SCORES – THRU DAY 3

Stanford, 1221.5 USC, 993.5 Cal, 946.5 UCLA, 657.0 Arizona, 611.5 Arizona State, 439.0 Utah, 432.0 Washington State, 262.0

Stanford had an impressive showing during Friday’s finals session, which was led by Brooke Forde, Torri Huske, and Regan Smith, who all won individual races: 400 IM, 100 butterfly, and 100 backstroke, respectively. That trio of Cardinal Olympians teamed up with the 100 breaststroke runner up, Allie Raab, to close out the session by winning the 400 medley relay.

In addition to the winners listed above, Stanford put at least one swimmer on the podium in every event last night, Including a podium sweep in the 100 butterfly of Huske, Smith and Emma Wheal. Morgan Tankersley took 3rd in the 200 freestyle, and Taylor Ruck was 3rd in the 100 backstroke. In platform diving, Daria Lenz placed 3rd.

During Saturday morning’s prelims, The Cardinal had another impressive showing with 11 swimmers slated for A-finals tonight and 15 swimming in finals overall. Like the 100 backstroke from Friday, the 200 backstroke will also feature four Stanford swimmers: Ruck, Lucie Nordmann, Samantha Pearson, and Alex Crisera. Stanford will have more than one swimmer in every A-final tonight.

The race is on for 2nd place as Cal will try and close the 47 point gap on USC. Cal is expected to pass USC for 2nd, barring no relay disqualifications or significant surprises tonight.

Cal has 22 swims tonight in finals, the most of anyone in the competition. This sets up the Golden Bears to potentially collect the most points tonight out of all teams. However, most of their races will come from the B-final with 11 swimmers. Tonight, the Golden Bears will have six A-finalists. USC will have 14 swims tonight, half of which will take place in the A-final.

In the mile, the entire podium from 2021 returns to the race this year. Tankersley is seeking her 3rd consecutive crown in the event, and will swim this afternoon. Sarah DiMeco of Cal was 2nd in 2021, and will swim during the final heat tonight. Last year’s 3rd place finisher, Isabel Gormley of Stanford will swim in heat one, as she’s seeded with “no time.” Emma Nordin of ASU is the top seed by 15-seconds, followed by Caroline Pennington of USC. Be on the lookout for how this timed final event will swing the points.

The 100 freestyle is set to be another showdown between Cal’s Isabel Ivey and Laticia-Leigh Transom of USC, along with last night’s 100 butterfly champion Huske, who hold the top seed heading into finals.

The 200 breaststroke will feature four Trojan swimmers, including the Pac-12 meet and conference record holder in the 100 breaststroke, Kaitlyn Dobler, who currently sits #5. She will be joined by teammates Calypso Sheridan, Isabelle Odgers, and Nicole Pavloupoulu. Sheridan currently holds the top time from prelims, but following closely behind are Raab and Forde of Stanford.

Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs

Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

All 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly Women All 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly Stanford 11/1/3 4/0/0 3/1/2 2/0/1 2/0/0 USC 7/4/3 1/0/2 2/1/1 4/0/0 0/3/0 California 6/11/5 1/4/0 2/4/2 1/1/2 2/2/1 Arizona 3/2/3 2/0/1 0/0/1 0/1/0 1/1/1 Arizona State 3/1/4 0/0/1 0/0/1 1/1/1 2/0/1 UCLA 2/7/5 0/1/2 1/1/1 0/3/0 1/2/2 Utah 0/5/3 0/3/1 0/1/0 0/1/1 0/0/1 Washington St. 0/1/6 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/1/3 0/0/2

Scored Prelims (no mile)

Cal, 348 Stanford, 336 USC, 254 UCLA, 169 Arizona, 104 Arizona State, 104 Utah, 86 Washington State, 47

Scored Prelims + Actual Score (no mile)