Carmel High School Boys Crush More Than a Second Off National HS Record

2022 Indiana High School Boys’ Swimming & Diving Championships
- February 25-26, 2022
- IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- 25 yards (SCY), Prelims/Finals
- Live Results
Full Recap to Follow
The Carmel High School boys kicked off their quest for an 8th-straight Indiana State Championship on Saturday with a headline-grabbing National High School Record in the 200 medley relay.
The team of Sean Sullivan, Ryan Malicki, Aaron Shackell, and Christopher Holmes combined for a 1:26.88. That crushed the school, state, and National Public School Record of 1:27.94 that was set at the 2020 State Championship meet.
Only Malicki, the breaststroke, is a carryover from that relay: he was a sophomore in 2020.
The time is also well-under the overall National High School Record of 1:27.74 that was set in 2014 by The Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
The old Carmel relay included Wyatt Davis, who was the #5 recruit in the nation in the class of 2020, and Jake Mitchell, who made the US Olympic Team for Tokyo 2020 in the 400 free.
Splits Comparison:
|Carmel HS
|Carmel HS
|
The Baylor School
|New National HS Record
|Old Public School Record
|
Old Overall HS Record
|Back
|Sean Sullivan – 21.82
|Wyatt Davis – 21.15
|
Luke Kaliszak – 21.81
|Breast
|Ryan Malicki – 24.18
|Ryan Malicki – 24.83
|
Dustin Tynes – 24.83
|Fly
|Aaron Shackell – 20.86
|Griffin Hadley – 21.77
|
Sam McHugh – 21.02
|Free
|Christopher Holmes – 20.02
|Jake Mitchell – 20.19
|
Christian Selby – 20.08
|Total Time
|1:26.88
|1:27.94
|1:27.74
Every single leg of Carmel’s new record-setting relay was faster than the old public-school and overall record relays except for the backstroke leg.
Sullivan and Shackell are both juniors and are expected to return next season. Ryan Malicki‘s younger brother Brandon, a sophomore, is the front-runner to take over for him on the breaststroke leg.
Carmel’s high school medley relay would rank them among the top 50 NCAA Division I 200 medley relays this season.
Through the boys’ 100 backstroke, Carmel was 100 points ahead of Zionsville in the team standings with two events remaining.
Congrats to Carmel on winning the team title and also Stevenson HS won what I believe was their first IHSA state title and the highest they have gone since getting second in both 03 and 04.
20.8 fly split, and he’s back next year!?!? 🥲