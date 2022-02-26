Carmel High School Boys Crush More Than a Second Off National HS Record

2022 Indiana High School Boys’ Swimming & Diving Championships

February 25-26, 2022

IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana

25 yards (SCY), Prelims/Finals

The Carmel High School boys kicked off their quest for an 8th-straight Indiana State Championship on Saturday with a headline-grabbing National High School Record in the 200 medley relay.

The team of Sean Sullivan, Ryan Malicki, Aaron Shackell, and Christopher Holmes combined for a 1:26.88. That crushed the school, state, and National Public School Record of 1:27.94 that was set at the 2020 State Championship meet.

Only Malicki, the breaststroke, is a carryover from that relay: he was a sophomore in 2020.

The time is also well-under the overall National High School Record of 1:27.74 that was set in 2014 by The Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The old Carmel relay included Wyatt Davis, who was the #5 recruit in the nation in the class of 2020, and Jake Mitchell, who made the US Olympic Team for Tokyo 2020 in the 400 free.

Splits Comparison:

Carmel HS Carmel HS The Baylor School New National HS Record Old Public School Record Old Overall HS Record Back Sean Sullivan – 21.82 Wyatt Davis – 21.15 Luke Kaliszak – 21.81 Breast Ryan Malicki – 24.18 Ryan Malicki – 24.83 Dustin Tynes – 24.83 Fly Aaron Shackell – 20.86 Griffin Hadley – 21.77 Sam McHugh – 21.02 Free Christopher Holmes – 20.02 Jake Mitchell – 20.19 Christian Selby – 20.08 Total Time 1:26.88 1:27.94 1:27.74

Every single leg of Carmel’s new record-setting relay was faster than the old public-school and overall record relays except for the backstroke leg.

Sullivan and Shackell are both juniors and are expected to return next season. Ryan Malicki‘s younger brother Brandon, a sophomore, is the front-runner to take over for him on the breaststroke leg.

Carmel’s high school medley relay would rank them among the top 50 NCAA Division I 200 medley relays this season.

Through the boys’ 100 backstroke, Carmel was 100 points ahead of Zionsville in the team standings with two events remaining.