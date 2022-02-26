2022 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2022 PAC 12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final preliminary session from the 2022 Women’s Pac-12 Championships in Federal Way, Wash., will feature heats in the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast and 200 fly, with all four defending champions in action along with some talented freshmen.

With all of the diving events wrapped up, the Cal women can now make a clear run at USC in the race for second, with Stanford sitting comfortably up by 275 points on the defending champion Golden Bears heading into the final day.

TEAM SCORES – THRU DAY 3

Stanford, 1221.5 USC, 993.5 Cal, 946.5 UCLA, 657.0 Arizona, 611.5 Arizona State, 439.0 Utah, 432.0 Washington State, 262.0

Cardinal first-year Regan Smith will race the 200 fly over the 200 back today after a very impressive triple on Friday night. Smith was the runner-up in the 100 fly to teammate Torri Huske, both dipping below 50 seconds with Huske becoming the fastest freshman of all-time in 49.43, and then Smith broke (49.50) and then re-broke (49.23) the Pac-12 Record in the 100 back, first winning the individual event and then leading off Stanford’s winning 400 medley relay.

In Smith’s absence, Cal sophomore Isabelle Stadden becomes the top seed and favorite in the 200 back, while Huske will contend with Cal’s Izzy Ivey and USC’s Laticia Transom in the 100 free. Ivey, the defending champ, is coming off a 46.53 split on last night’s 400 medley relay, while Transom, the 2020 winner, was a close second to Ivey earlier in the meet in the 200 free.

USC’s Kaitlyn Dobler has been on fire this week and is a big favorite to repeat her title in the 200 breast after winning the 100 on Friday by more than two seconds in a Conference Record of 57.31. The field will also include a pair of elite 200 breaststroke swimmers who are primarily IMers in Brooke Forde, who won in 2020, and Calypso Sheridan. Forde has shown better form between the two of them this week, highlighted by her 4:00.76 win on Friday in the 400 IM.

In the 200 fly, Cal’s Rachel Klinker is the defending champion, but Smith holds a best time more than three seconds faster, 1:49.78 to 1:52.82. This season, Smith has been as fast as 1:52.48, while Klinker was 1:54.01 at the Minnesota Invitational in early December.

Women’s 200 Back – Prelims

Pac-12 Record: 1:47.30, Kathleen Baker (CAL), 2018

Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:48.27, Kathleen Baker (CAL), 2018

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:57.11

2021 NCAA Invite Time: 1:55.05

Defending champion Isabelle Stadden claims the top seed heading into tonight in the 200 back, easily winning the sixth and final heat in a time of 1:51.17.

Stadden, who ranks third in the NCAA this season with her 1:50.02 from the Minnesota Invite, was just over three-tenths slower than she was in last year’s final (1:50.83), indicating we could see a sub-1:50 swim tonight. Prior to winning that final last season, Stadden was 1:52.66 in the prelims.

Stanford juniors Taylor Ruck (1:52.01) and Lucie Nordmann (1:52.37) won the other two circle-seeded heats comfortably to qualify second and third for the final, with Ruck’s time sliding under her season-best of 1:52.09 from the NC State Invite.

The Cardinal ended up putting four women through to the ‘A’ final, with freshman Samantha Pearson establishing a lifetime best of 1:54.21 to qualify fourth and junior Alex Crisera advancing sixth with a season-best of 1:54.41.

Arizona senior Felicity Passon had a huge swim to nab fifth in 1:54.30, nearly two seconds under her best time of 1:56.26 set in December. Fellow Wildcat senior Aria Bernal qualified seventh in 1:54.43, dipping under her PB of 1:54.52 set during mid-season invites. This comes after Bernal notably finished 17th out of the ‘C’ final last season.

The cut-off to make the ‘A’ final (1:54.98) was over a second and a half quicker than it was last season (1:56.54).

Women’s 100 Free – Prelims

Pac-12 Record: 45.56, Simone Manuel (STAN), 2017

Pac-12 Championship Record: 46.35, Abbey Weitzeil (CAL), 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.18

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 49.51

2021 NCAA Invite Time: 48.76

Women’s 200 Breast – Prelims

Pac-12 Record: 2:04.75, Rebecca Soni (USC), 2009

Pac-12 Championship Record: 2:04.75, Rebecca Soni (USC), 2009

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:06.58

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 2:13.97

2021 NCAA Invite Time: 2:10.37

Women’s 200 Fly – Prelims