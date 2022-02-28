Stanford’s Torri Huske Named Women’s Pac-12 Swimmer of the Meet

Courtesy: Stanford Athletics

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – For the fifth time since 2017, Stanford women’s swimming and diving is the champions of the Pac-12.

The Cardinal added three event titles on Saturday to close out the conference championships with 1,671.5 points – 271 points ahead of second-place California. That point total is the sixth most Stanford has scored at a conference championships and the most since scoring 1,775 in 2019.

Torri Huske was named the Pac-12 Swimmer of the Meet after adding a pair of titles on Saturday night. She won the 100 free with the fourth-fastest time nationally in 47.07 for her third individual title of the weekend. Later in the night, Huske joined Taylor Ruck, Anna Shaw and Regan Smith in a winning effort in the 400 free relay to close out the championships.

Stanford’s time of 3:09.06 in the relay ranks second in the country and capped off a sweep of all five relays at the Pac-12 Championships. The last time the Cardinal swept all five relays at the conference championships was 2017.

Smith was also victorious in the 200 fly with a time of 1:50.99 – a nation-leading mark in the event.

Ruck took second in the 200 back in 1:49.73 – which ranks tied for third in the country – to lead a 2-3-4-5 performance by the Cardinal. She was joined by Lucie Nordmann , Samantha Pearson and Alex Crisera .

Aurora Roghair opened the night with a runner-up finish in the 1650 free in 16:01.55. Allie Raab and Brooke Forde were fourth and fifth in the 200 breast, respectively.

Every Cardinal who competed this weekend score in at least one event, while the five divers competing in Tucson, Ariz., contributed a pivotal 265 points on the weekend. In addition to the Cardinal’s relay dominance, the program won seven individual titles.

Huske and Smith combined for five titles, while Forde and Carolina Sculti each were named Pac-12 Champions in the 400 IM and 3-meter diving, respectively.

Stanford looks to add to its trophy case at next month’s NCAA Championships, March 16-19, in Atlanta, Ga. The Cardinal is seeking its first title since 2019 to conclude a stretch of three straight national championships.