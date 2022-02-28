Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Stanford’s Torri Huske Named Women’s Pac-12 Swimmer of the Meet

Comments: 3
by SwimSwam 3

February 28th, 2022 College, News, Pac-12

Courtesy: Stanford Athletics

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – For the fifth time since 2017, Stanford women’s swimming and diving is the champions of the Pac-12.

The Cardinal added three event titles on Saturday to close out the conference championships with 1,671.5 points – 271 points ahead of second-place California. That point total is the sixth most Stanford has scored at a conference championships and the most since scoring 1,775 in 2019.

Torri Huske was named the Pac-12 Swimmer of the Meet after adding a pair of titles on Saturday night. She won the 100 free with the fourth-fastest time nationally in 47.07 for her third individual title of the weekend. Later in the night, Huske joined Taylor Ruck, Anna Shaw and Regan Smith in a winning effort in the 400 free relay to close out the championships.

Stanford’s time of 3:09.06 in the relay ranks second in the country and capped off a sweep of all five relays at the Pac-12 Championships. The last time the Cardinal swept all five relays at the conference championships was 2017.

Smith was also victorious in the 200 fly with a time of 1:50.99 – a nation-leading mark in the event.

Ruck took second in the 200 back in 1:49.73 – which ranks tied for third in the country – to lead a 2-3-4-5 performance by the Cardinal. She was joined by Lucie NordmannSamantha Pearson and Alex Crisera.

Aurora Roghair opened the night with a runner-up finish in the 1650 free in 16:01.55. Allie Raab and Brooke Forde were fourth and fifth in the 200 breast, respectively.

Every Cardinal who competed this weekend score in at least one event, while the five divers competing in Tucson, Ariz., contributed a pivotal 265 points on the weekend. In addition to the Cardinal’s relay dominance, the program won seven individual titles.

Huske and Smith combined for five titles, while Forde and Carolina Sculti each were named Pac-12 Champions in the 400 IM and 3-meter diving, respectively.

Stanford looks to add to its trophy case at next month’s NCAA Championships, March 16-19, in Atlanta, Ga. The Cardinal is seeking its first title since 2019 to conclude a stretch of three straight national championships.

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Micha
5 minutes ago

My granddaughter’s friend Isabel Gromley swims for Stanford, was she a candidate for this award?

0
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Micha
3 minutes ago

This is starting to get weird. Stop it.

0
0
Reply
Dotty
18 minutes ago

She deserves it!!

2
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!