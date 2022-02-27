2022 Pac-12 Women’s Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2022 PAC 12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Women’s 1650 Freestyle

NCAA Record: 15:03.31 – Kaite Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

Pac-12 Record: 15:03.31 – Kaite Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

Pac-12 Championships Record: 15:40.17 – Cierra Runge, Cal (2015)

2021 Invite Time – 16:25.47

NCAA A Cut: 15:52.41

NCAA B Cut: 16:30.59

Top 3:

Freshman Caroline Pennington from USC pulled off a victory in the 1650 freestyle, marking her first-ever Pac-12 title. Pennington saved her best for last at Pac-12s, having finished 32nd in the 200 freestyle and 6th overall in the 500 free.

This swim from Pennington is a new best time by just over 12 seconds, improving upon the 16:00.73 PB that she established at the UCLA vs USC meet in early February 2022. Pennington got under the NCAA A cut here of 15:52.41 and is now the 5th fastest woman in the NCAA this season.

A 15:48.69 is the fastest Pac-12 title-winning time since back in 2017 when Megan Byrnes won the event, as a Stanford freshman, with a 15:47.62. In 2021 Morgan Tankersley won the event with a 16:03.27, which is 14 seconds better than the 16:17.82 she delivered this year to take 5th place.

Pennington wasn’t the only freshman on the podium in the 1650 as Stanford first-year Aurora Roghair came in second with a 16:01.55, shaving exactly 9 seconds off her entry time of 16:10.55. Emma Nordin of ASU rounded out the podium with a 16:11.20, while her teammate Erica Laning finished in 4th place with a 16:11.32.

Women’s 200 Backstroke

NCAA Record: 1:47.24 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)

Pac-12 Record: 1:47.30 – Kathleen Bakers, Cal (2018)

Pac-12 Championships Record: 1:48.27, Cal (2018)

2021 Invite Time – 1:55.05

NCAA A Cut: 1:50.50

NCAA B Cut: 1:57.11

Women’s 100 Freestyle

NCAA Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)

Pac-12 Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)

Pac-12 Championships Record: 46.35 – Abbey Weitzeil, Cal (2019)

2021 Invite Time – 48.77

NCAA A Cut: 47.18

NCAA B Cut: 49.51

Women’s 200 Breaststroke

NCAA Record: 2:02.60 – Lilly King, Indiana (2018)

Pac-12 Record: 2:04.75 – Rebecca Soni, USC (2009)

Pac-12 Championships Record: 2:04.75 – Rebecca Soni, USC (2009)

2021 Invite Time – 2:10.49

NCAA A Cut: 2:06.58

NCAA B Cut: 2:13.97

Women’s 200 Butterfly

NCAA Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

Pac-12 Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

Pac-12 Championships Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

2021 Invite Time – 1:59.23

NCAA A Cut: 1:53.20

NCAA B Cut: 1:59.23

Women’s 400 Freestyle Relay