Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 Pac-12 Women’s Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

by Ben Dornan 0

February 26th, 2022 College, News, Pac-12, Previews & Recaps

2022 PAC 12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Women’s 1650 Freestyle

  • NCAA Record: 15:03.31 – Kaite Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
  • Pac-12 Record: 15:03.31 – Kaite Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
  • Pac-12 Championships Record: 15:40.17 – Cierra Runge, Cal (2015)
  • 2021 Invite Time – 16:25.47
  • NCAA A Cut: 15:52.41
  • NCAA B Cut: 16:30.59

Top 3:

  1. Caroline Pennington (USC) – 15:48.69
  2. Aurora Roghair (Stanford) – 16:01.55
  3. Emma Nordin (ASU) – 16:11.20

Freshman Caroline Pennington from USC pulled off a victory in the 1650 freestyle, marking her first-ever Pac-12 title. Pennington saved her best for last at Pac-12s, having finished 32nd in the 200 freestyle and 6th overall in the 500 free.

This swim from Pennington is a new best time by just over 12 seconds, improving upon the 16:00.73 PB that she established at the UCLA vs USC meet in early February 2022. Pennington got under the NCAA A cut here of 15:52.41 and is now the 5th fastest woman in the NCAA this season.

A 15:48.69 is the fastest Pac-12 title-winning time since back in 2017 when Megan Byrnes won the event, as a Stanford freshman, with a 15:47.62. In 2021 Morgan Tankersley won the event with a 16:03.27, which is 14 seconds better than the 16:17.82 she delivered this year to take 5th place.

Pennington wasn’t the only freshman on the podium in the 1650 as Stanford first-year Aurora Roghair came in second with a 16:01.55, shaving exactly 9 seconds off her entry time of 16:10.55. Emma Nordin of ASU rounded out the podium with a 16:11.20, while her teammate Erica Laning finished in 4th place with a 16:11.32.

Women’s 200 Backstroke

  • NCAA Record: 1:47.24 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)
  • Pac-12 Record: 1:47.30 – Kathleen Bakers, Cal (2018)
  • Pac-12 Championships Record: 1:48.27, Cal (2018)
  • 2021 Invite Time – 1:55.05
  • NCAA A Cut: 1:50.50
  • NCAA B Cut: 1:57.11

Women’s 100 Freestyle

  • NCAA Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)
  • Pac-12 Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)
  • Pac-12 Championships Record: 46.35 – Abbey Weitzeil, Cal (2019)
  • 2021 Invite Time – 48.77
  • NCAA A Cut: 47.18
  • NCAA B Cut: 49.51

Women’s 200 Breaststroke

  • NCAA Record: 2:02.60 – Lilly King, Indiana (2018)
  • Pac-12 Record: 2:04.75 – Rebecca Soni, USC (2009)
  • Pac-12 Championships Record: 2:04.75 – Rebecca Soni, USC (2009)
  • 2021 Invite Time – 2:10.49
  • NCAA A Cut: 2:06.58
  • NCAA B Cut: 2:13.97

Women’s 200 Butterfly

  • NCAA Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)
  • Pac-12 Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)
  • Pac-12 Championships Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)
  • 2021 Invite Time – 1:59.23
  • NCAA A Cut: 1:53.20
  • NCAA B Cut: 1:59.23

Women’s 400 Freestyle Relay

  • NCAA Record: 3:06.96 – Cal (2019)
  • Pac-12 Record: 3:06.96 – Cal (2019)
  • Pac-12 Championships Record: 3:07.41 – Cal (2019)
  • NCAA A Cut: 3:14.50
  • NCAA B Cut: 3:16.35

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!