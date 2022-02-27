Matt Sates Swims 3:41 in First 400y IM; Many NCAA Cuts at Georgia Last Chance

2022 Bulldog Last Chance Meet

February 26-27, 2022

Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia (University of Georgia)

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

The University of Georgia hosted one of a number of “Last Chance” meets this weekend with a primary purpose for swimmers who may have missed tapers or time goals at their conference meets to have one last qualifying opportunity for the NCAA Championships.

Historically, between 26-30 men’s swimmers are invited to NCAAs per individual event, and between 36-40 women’s swimmers. At Last Chance meets, a swimmer can swim a race in a prelim, final, time trial, and relay leadoffs, but cannot swim a race endlessly to chase a better time.

For the women, this is the last weekend to post times for NCAA qualification consideration, with the cutoff for result submission being 11:59PM Eastern Time on Sunday.

The host Georgia Bulldogs made good work of the opportunity with three swimmers posting times that rank them in the top 10 all-time in school history:

Sophomore Wesley Ng swam a 45.93 in the very last event of the day, a 100 backstroke time trial. That takes half-a-second off his previous best time and ranks him 4th all-time in Georgia program history. That jumps him from 50th place to 26th place in the country this season. With lots of Last Chance meets remaining, plus the Pac-12 men’s championships next week, that means he’s squarely on the bubble.

Other storylines include Auburn’s Mikkel Gadgaard chasing an NCAA qualification via Last Chance meet for the second straight year.

Last season, Gadgaard needed a post-conference Last Chance meet to qualify for the NCAA Championships. After swimming 4:16.60 for 9th place at SECs, he was back in the pool two weeks later and dropped a 4:12.80, which easily got him to Greensboro.

This year, he missed the SEC Championships with what the school called a non-COVID illness.

In prelims on Saturday he swam 1:34.08, which shaved .04 seconds off his previous season-best. That moves him up a few spots, but still ranks him in the 40s, which won’t get an invite to NCAAs. He’ll now have to count on a 500 free on Sunday to qualify, an event where it currently looks like about a 4:14.0 will qualify. His lifetime best is a 4:12, but his season best is only 4:16.

The University of Florida also had a lot of work to do after a number of swimmers missed the SEC Championships for COVID-19 protocols (though they still dominated the meet).

The Gators locked up a number of additional qualifiers on the day, including:

A 19.12 from Will Davis , who missed NCAAs, ties him for 14th in the NCAA. Barring something crazy at Pac-12s, that should put him in for NCAAs. His brother Isaac Davis also swam a 50 free, but was just 19.57. The cut line for the last three years in this event have been 19.46-19.32-19.35, but this year, it appears as though that line will fall around 19.20 or 19.21.

Other Bulldog Last Chance Day 1 Notables