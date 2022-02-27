The Indiana Hoosiers Are the 2022 Men’s Big Ten Swimming & Diving Champions

2022 MEN’S B1G SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Indiana Hoosiers have once again ascended the throne of the Big Ten, winning their fourth Big Ten title in six seasons.

The win was also Indiana’s 28th overall title, second-most of all-time behind only the Michigan Wolverines, who won the last two.

This Indiana team seems built for a deep NCAA Championship run as well. While they were fast at Big Tens, they didn’t feel like the Indiana fast of prior years where they might have often peaked for Big Tens (Big Ten teams historically have been very bad at holding seed at NCAAs).

The team has divers, they have sprinters, they have distance swimmers they have five relays ranked in the top 8 in the NCA (including the nation’s top-ranked 400 medley relay), and they have Brendan Burns. This is a team that has all of the pieces aligned to make a run at a top 5 finish, with their divers being good enough that they could sneak up on Florida and NC State in the race for 3rd place.

Indiana Big Ten Champions:

The Hoosiers had two athletes go three-for-three individual events, which is an incredible feet in a conference as deep as the Big Ten. Brendan Burns won the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 fly, the latter two in the same session; while diver Andrew Capobianco swept all three diving events after having 0nly one career Big Ten title (2021 on 1-meter) to his name previously.

This is a team that has received a huge boost from veterans returning – three All-Americans and one very near-miss All-American all came back this year to use their COVID-19-waiver year.

And ironically, they still have a very young team, getting a ton of points from freshmen like Rafael Miroslaw, who won the Big Ten title in the 200 free.

They even have swimmers like breaststroker Jassen Yap, who didn’t qualify for the Big Ten Championships scoring team, but who will probably qualify for NCAAs anyway.

This Indiana team has been flashy all season long, maybe the flashiest team we’ve seen in the Ray Looze era, and it feels like a golden window for them to do something special in March.

Individual Scorers, Indiana, 2022 Big Ten Championships

Final Team Scores