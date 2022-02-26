2022 Men’s Big Ten Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2022 MEN’S B1G SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final day of competition at the 2022 Big Ten Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships will come down to the wire for the team title.

Indiana holds a 32-point lead over Ohio State heading into the day. Indiana has more A finalists in the session than the Buckeyes do, and both have strong contingents in diving.

With Indiana expecting a little more scoring out of the mile, the meet is theirs to lose, but it’s close enough that they’ll need to fire in finals to hold off the upset-minded Buckeyes.

Saturday’s finals session will include the 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, platform diving, and the 400 free relay.

A win for Indiana would be their 28th overall team title and 5th in 7 seasons.

Men’s 1650 Freestyle – Timed Finals

Big Ten Record – Felix Auboeck, Michigan – 14:22.88 (2017)

Big Ten Championship Record – Felix Auboeck, Michigan – 14:29.25 (2017)

2021 NCAA Invite Time – 15:01.33

Top 8 Finishers:

Charlie Clark, So., Ohio State – 14:36.02 Jake Mitchell, So., Michigan – 14:44.22 Yigit Aslan, Fr., Wisconsin – 14:46.23 Michael Brinegar, Jr., Indiana – 14:46.53 Fabio Dalu, Jr., Ohio State – 14:51.41 Warren Briggs, So., Indiana – 14:58.03 Josh Dannhauser, Sr., Wisconsin – 14:58.54 Bar Soloveychik, Fr., Minnesota – 15:00.14

For Ohio State to fight back and win this meet, they would need a close-to-perfect last session, and they got off to a big start when Charlie Clark won the men’s 1650 free to open the night in 14:36.02.

That undercuts his previous best time of 14:40.70 from last year’s NCAA Championship meet as the school record in the event.

The runner-up in the race was Michigan sophomore Jake Mitchell, a Tokyo 2020 Olympian in the shorter 400 free. His time of 14:44.22 was about two seconds away from his lifetime best at last year’s Big Ten meet, where he finished 2nd.

Wisconsin rookie Yigit Aslan was 3rd in 14:46; he already has his NCAA invite confirmed thanks to a mid-season 14:40 in the race.

As far as the team battle, Ohio State not only got big points from a 1-5 finish from Clark and Fabio Dalu (14:51.41), but Indiana junior Michael Brinegar slid to 4th place in 14:46.53. He was the Big Ten Champion last year, but is already locked-in for NCAAs this season with a mid-season 14:40.

In total, the Buckeyes outscored Indiana 71-50 in the event, though they needed three scoring swims to get there versus just two for the Hoosiers. Still, that closed the lead to just 11 points heading into the Hoosier-dominated 200 backstroke.

Of note, Wisconsin’s Josh Danhauser raced the event for the first time this season after rounding-down to the 100 free at the Minnesota Invite in December. Racing out of an early heat with a no-time seed, he jumped to 7th place in 14:58.54 – about 12 seconds off his best time.

Men’s 200 Back – Finals

Big Ten Record – Tyler Clary, Michigan – 1:37.58 (2009)

Big Ten Championship Record – Eric Ress, Indiana – 1:38.89 (2014)

2021 NCAA Invite Time – 1:41.81

Top 8 Finishers:

Brendan Burns, Jr., Indiana – 1:39.34 Jake Newmark, So., Wisconsin – 1:39.50 Gabriel Fantoni, 5Y., Indiana – 1:40.26 Wesley Jekel, Jr., Wisconsin – 1:40.89 Michael Daly, Sr., Penn State – 1:41.29 Jacob Steele, 5Y., Indiana – 1:42.03 Jared Daigle, Sr., Michigan – 1:42.05 Manuel Martos Bacarizo, Sr., Northwestern – 1:42.96

