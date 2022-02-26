2022 Men’s Big Ten Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2022 MEN’S B1G SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 23-26, 2022
- Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center, West Lafayette, IN
- SCY (25 yards)
- Prelims at 10AM Eastern, Finals at 5:30PM Eastern
- Defending Champions: Michigan (2x)
The final day of competition at the 2022 Big Ten Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships will come down to the wire for the team title.
Indiana holds a 32-point lead over Ohio State heading into the day. Indiana has more A finalists in the session than the Buckeyes do, and both have strong contingents in diving.
With Indiana expecting a little more scoring out of the mile, the meet is theirs to lose, but it’s close enough that they’ll need to fire in finals to hold off the upset-minded Buckeyes.
Saturday’s finals session will include the 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, platform diving, and the 400 free relay.
A win for Indiana would be their 28th overall team title and 5th in 7 seasons.
Men’s 1650 Freestyle – Timed Finals
- Big Ten Record – Felix Auboeck, Michigan – 14:22.88 (2017)
- Big Ten Championship Record – Felix Auboeck, Michigan – 14:29.25 (2017)
- 2021 NCAA Invite Time – 15:01.33
Top 8 Finishers:
- Charlie Clark, So., Ohio State – 14:36.02
- Jake Mitchell, So., Michigan – 14:44.22
- Yigit Aslan, Fr., Wisconsin – 14:46.23
- Michael Brinegar, Jr., Indiana – 14:46.53
- Fabio Dalu, Jr., Ohio State – 14:51.41
- Warren Briggs, So., Indiana – 14:58.03
- Josh Dannhauser, Sr., Wisconsin – 14:58.54
- Bar Soloveychik, Fr., Minnesota – 15:00.14
For Ohio State to fight back and win this meet, they would need a close-to-perfect last session, and they got off to a big start when Charlie Clark won the men’s 1650 free to open the night in 14:36.02.
That undercuts his previous best time of 14:40.70 from last year’s NCAA Championship meet as the school record in the event.
The runner-up in the race was Michigan sophomore Jake Mitchell, a Tokyo 2020 Olympian in the shorter 400 free. His time of 14:44.22 was about two seconds away from his lifetime best at last year’s Big Ten meet, where he finished 2nd.
Wisconsin rookie Yigit Aslan was 3rd in 14:46; he already has his NCAA invite confirmed thanks to a mid-season 14:40 in the race.
As far as the team battle, Ohio State not only got big points from a 1-5 finish from Clark and Fabio Dalu (14:51.41), but Indiana junior Michael Brinegar slid to 4th place in 14:46.53. He was the Big Ten Champion last year, but is already locked-in for NCAAs this season with a mid-season 14:40.
In total, the Buckeyes outscored Indiana 71-50 in the event, though they needed three scoring swims to get there versus just two for the Hoosiers. Still, that closed the lead to just 11 points heading into the Hoosier-dominated 200 backstroke.
Of note, Wisconsin’s Josh Danhauser raced the event for the first time this season after rounding-down to the 100 free at the Minnesota Invite in December. Racing out of an early heat with a no-time seed, he jumped to 7th place in 14:58.54 – about 12 seconds off his best time.
Men’s 200 Back – Finals
- Big Ten Record – Tyler Clary, Michigan – 1:37.58 (2009)
- Big Ten Championship Record – Eric Ress, Indiana – 1:38.89 (2014)
- 2021 NCAA Invite Time – 1:41.81
Top 8 Finishers:
- Brendan Burns, Jr., Indiana – 1:39.34
- Jake Newmark, So., Wisconsin – 1:39.50
- Gabriel Fantoni, 5Y., Indiana – 1:40.26
- Wesley Jekel, Jr., Wisconsin – 1:40.89
- Michael Daly, Sr., Penn State – 1:41.29
- Jacob Steele, 5Y., Indiana – 1:42.03
- Jared Daigle, Sr., Michigan – 1:42.05
- Manuel Martos Bacarizo, Sr., Northwestern – 1:42.96
Men’s 100 Free – Finals
- Big Ten Record – Bowe Becker, Minnesota – 40.83 (2019)
- Big Ten Championship Record – Blake Pieroni, Indiana – 41.43 (2018)
- 2021 NCAA Invite Time – 42.88
Men’s 200 Breast – Finals
- Big Ten Record – Max McHugh, Minnesota – 1:49.02 (2021)
- Big Ten Championship Record – Max McHugh, Minnesota – 1:52.92 (2019)
- 2021 NCAA Invite Time – 1:54.28
Men’s 200 Fly – Finals
- Big Ten Record – Brendan Burns, Indiana – 1:39.22 (2021)
- Big Ten Championship Record – Brendan Burns, Indiana – 1:39.22 (2021)
- 2021 NCAA Invite Time – 1:43.47
Men’s Platform Diving – Finals
- Big Ten Championship Record – David Boudia, Purdue – 557.90 (2011)
- 2022 Zone Qualifying Score – 300.00
Men’s 400 Free – Timed Finals
- Big Ten Record – Indiana – 2:47.11 (2018)
- Big Ten Championship Record – Indiana – 2:48.29 (2017)
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 2:51.11
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 2:52.46
