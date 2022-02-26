Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 Men’s Big Ten Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2022 MEN’S B1G SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final day of competition at the 2022 Big Ten Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships will come down to the wire for the team title.

Indiana holds a 32-point lead over Ohio State heading into the day. Indiana has more A finalists in the session than the Buckeyes do, and both have strong contingents in diving.

With Indiana expecting a little more scoring out of the mile, the meet is theirs to lose, but it’s close enough that they’ll need to fire in finals to hold off the upset-minded Buckeyes.

Saturday’s finals session will include the 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, platform diving, and the 400 free relay.

A win for Indiana would be their 28th overall team title and 5th in 7 seasons.

Men’s 1650 Freestyle – Timed Finals

  • Big Ten Record – Felix Auboeck, Michigan – 14:22.88 (2017)
  • Big Ten Championship Record – Felix Auboeck, Michigan – 14:29.25 (2017)
  • 2021 NCAA Invite Time – 15:01.33

Top 8 Finishers:

  1. Charlie Clark, So., Ohio State – 14:36.02
  2. Jake Mitchell, So., Michigan – 14:44.22
  3. Yigit Aslan, Fr., Wisconsin – 14:46.23
  4. Michael Brinegar, Jr., Indiana – 14:46.53
  5. Fabio Dalu, Jr., Ohio State – 14:51.41
  6. Warren Briggs, So., Indiana – 14:58.03
  7. Josh Dannhauser, Sr., Wisconsin – 14:58.54
  8. Bar Soloveychik, Fr., Minnesota – 15:00.14

For Ohio State to fight back and win this meet, they would need a close-to-perfect last session, and they got off to a big start when Charlie Clark won the men’s 1650 free to open the night in 14:36.02.

That undercuts his previous best time of 14:40.70 from last year’s NCAA Championship meet as the school record in the event.

The runner-up in the race was Michigan sophomore Jake Mitchell, a Tokyo 2020 Olympian in the shorter 400 free. His time of 14:44.22 was about two seconds away from his lifetime best at last year’s Big Ten meet, where he finished 2nd.

Wisconsin rookie Yigit Aslan was 3rd in 14:46; he already has his NCAA invite confirmed thanks to a mid-season 14:40 in the race.

As far as the team battle, Ohio State not only got big points from a 1-5 finish from Clark and Fabio Dalu (14:51.41), but Indiana junior Michael Brinegar slid to 4th place in 14:46.53. He was the Big Ten Champion last year, but is already locked-in for NCAAs this season with a mid-season 14:40.

In total, the Buckeyes outscored Indiana 71-50 in the event, though they needed three scoring swims to get there versus just two for the Hoosiers. Still, that closed the lead to just 11 points heading into the Hoosier-dominated 200 backstroke.

Of note, Wisconsin’s Josh Danhauser raced the event for the first time this season after rounding-down to the 100 free at the Minnesota Invite in December. Racing out of an early heat with a no-time seed, he jumped to 7th place in 14:58.54 – about 12 seconds off his best time.

Men’s 200 Back – Finals

  • Big Ten Record – Tyler Clary, Michigan – 1:37.58 (2009)
  • Big Ten Championship Record – Eric Ress, Indiana – 1:38.89 (2014)
  • 2021 NCAA Invite Time – 1:41.81

Top 8 Finishers:

  1. Brendan Burns, Jr., Indiana – 1:39.34
  2. Jake Newmark, So., Wisconsin – 1:39.50
  3. Gabriel Fantoni, 5Y., Indiana – 1:40.26
  4. Wesley Jekel, Jr., Wisconsin – 1:40.89
  5. Michael Daly, Sr., Penn State – 1:41.29
  6. Jacob Steele, 5Y., Indiana – 1:42.03
  7. Jared Daigle, Sr., Michigan – 1:42.05
  8. Manuel Martos Bacarizo, Sr., Northwestern – 1:42.96

 

Men’s 100 Free – Finals

  • Big Ten Record – Bowe Becker, Minnesota – 40.83 (2019)
  • Big Ten Championship Record – Blake Pieroni, Indiana – 41.43 (2018)
  • 2021 NCAA Invite Time – 42.88

 

Men’s 200 Breast – Finals

  • Big Ten Record – Max McHugh, Minnesota – 1:49.02 (2021)
  • Big Ten Championship Record – Max McHugh, Minnesota – 1:52.92 (2019)
  • 2021 NCAA Invite Time – 1:54.28

 

Men’s 200 Fly – Finals

  • Big Ten Record – Brendan Burns, Indiana – 1:39.22 (2021)
  • Big Ten Championship Record – Brendan Burns, Indiana – 1:39.22 (2021)
  • 2021 NCAA Invite Time – 1:43.47

 

Men’s Platform Diving – Finals

  • Big Ten Championship Record – David Boudia, Purdue – 557.90 (2011)
  • 2022 Zone Qualifying Score – 300.00

 

Men’s 400 Free – Timed Finals

  • Big Ten Record – Indiana – 2:47.11 (2018)
  • Big Ten Championship Record – Indiana – 2:48.29 (2017)
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 2:51.11
  • NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 2:52.46

3
Hoffer>
45 minutes ago

Brinegar 🙁

IUfan
Reply to  Hoffer>
25 minutes ago

Yeah. He’s not fully rested but still. If the distance group doesn’t perform at ncaas, hopefully Looze will rethink who leads that group. Next year they will have two Olympians, one a gold medalist.

bobthebuilderrocks
Reply to  IUfan
40 seconds ago

Sheeesshhhh forgot about Hafnaoui.

