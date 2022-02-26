2021 Big 12 Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2022 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2022 Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championship wrap up with tonight with finals of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and platform diving, along with timed finals of the 1650 freestyle and 400 free.

Texas will easily win both team title, but there is still a good battle for the minor positions in the meet: TCU is only 40.5 points behind Kansas on the women’s side, while West Virginia is only 60 points behind TCU on the men’s side.

Also, we could see a few meet or conference records go down tonight, including the 200 breast after Longhorn Anna Elendt set the 100 breast record last night.

SCORES THOUGH DAY 3

WOMEN:

Texas – 744 Kansas – 431.5 Texas Christian – 391 West Virginia – 318.5 Iowa State – 317

MEN:

Texas – 721 Texas Christian – 569 West Virginia – 509

Men’s Platform Diving – Finals

Meet Record: 579.60 – Jordan Windle (Texas), 2018

Big 12 Record: 579.60 – Jordan Windle (Texas), 2018

Top 3:

Andrew Harness (Texas) – 453.05 PJ Lenz (WVU) – 373.30 Alec Hubbard (TCU) – 372.50

Women’s 200 Back – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:50.50

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:57.11

2021 Invite Time – 1:55.05

Meet Record: 1:51.11 – Tasija Karosas (Texas), 2017

Big 12 Record: 1:49.91 – Tasija Karosas (Texas), 2017

Top 3:

Texas’ Olivia Bray, normally known as a butteflier, nipped the meet record in this event tonight with a time of 1:51.09. Bray opened up a multiple body length lead by the halfway point ultimately touched six seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

TCU’s Rylee Moore took 2nd in 1:57.34, just ahead of WVU’s Paige Dressel (1:57.43). Both women sent lifetime best with those swims.

There was a tie for 4th, as both Dewi Close of Kansas and Liz Richardson of Iowa State touched in 1:58.60, just ahead of Kansas’ Ellie Howe (1:58.72).

A bit further back, Abby Reardon of WVU (2:00.22) and Iowa State’s Emily Haan (2:00.47) took 7th and 8th.

Men’s 200 Back – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:39.13

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:45.04

2021 Invite Time – 1:41.81

Meet Record: 1:38.61 – Ryan Harty (Texas), 2019

Big 12 Record: 1:36.42 – John Shebat (Texas), 2019

Top 3:

Carson Foster was already the #3 man in the nation in this event heading into this week, and he was just a bit off of season-best time of 1:39.25 tonight, touching in 1:39.42. That’s the third individual title for Foster this week, as he won the 200 IM and the 400 IM the last two days.

His teammate Peter Larson took 2nd in 1:41.64. He was the only other man in the A-final under 1:45, although a trio of Longhorns were under 1:44 in the B-final, led by Chris O’Connor at 1:41.82.

West Virginia’s Justin Heimes officially took 3rd with a time of 1:45.79 after touching just ahead of TCU’s Stefan Varga (1:45.88) and Kade Knoch (1:46.05). Heimes knocked over a second off of his lifetime best today, which previously was a 1:46.93 from last year’s Big 12 Champs.

The Mountaineers also got 6th and 8th place finishes from Josh Harlan (1:46.87) and Jake Young (1:48.00), while TCU’s Luke Dimiceli took 7th in 1:47.95.

Women’s 100 Free – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 47.18

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 49.51

2021 Invite Time – 48.77

Meet Record: 47.46 – Claire Adams (Texas), 2018

Big 12 Record: 47.32 – Claire Adams (Texas), 2018

Top 3:

Kelly Pash (Texas) – 48.42 Bridget Semenuk (Texas) – 48.73 Kyla Leibel (Texas) – 49.26

The Longhorns swept the top five spots in this final. 400 IM champion Kelly Pash led the field tonight with a 48.42, her 2nd-fastest swim ever in this event.

Teammates Bridget Semenuk (48.73) and Kyla Leibel (49.26) took 2nd and 3rd, followed by Julia Cook (49.40) and Grace Cooper (49.65).

WVU’s Jacqueline McCutchan led the non-Texas group with a 49.97, then Kansas’ Claudia Dougan (50.43) got her hand on the wall ahead of TCU’s Serena Gould (50.60).

Men’s 100 Free – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 41.71

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 43.80

2021 Invite Time – 42.88

Meet Record: 41.26 – Daniel Krueger (Texas), 2020

Big 12 Record: 41.26 – Daniel Krueger (Texas), 2020

Top 3:

Daniel Krueger (Texas) – 41.49 Cameron Auchinachie (Texas) – 42.08 Drew Kibler (Texas) – 42.38

Women’s 1650 – Timed Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 15:52.41

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 16:30.59

2021 Invite Time – 16:25.47

Mens’ 1650 – Timed Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 14:37.31

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 15:26.19

2021 Invite Time – 15:01.33

Women’s 200 Breast – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 2:06.58

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 2:13.97

2021 Invite Time – 2:10.49

Meet Record: 2:05.25 – Laura Sogar (Texas), 2013

Big 12 Record: 2:04.69 – Anna Elendt (Texas), 2022

Men’s 200 Breast – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:52.28

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:58.43

2021 Invite Time – 1:54.28

Meet Record: 1:49.89 – Will Licon (Texas), 2017

Big 12 Record: 1:47.91 – Will Licon (Texas), 2017

Women’s 200 Fly – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:53.20

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:57.42

2021 Invite Time – 1:59.23

Meet Record: 1:52.03 – Olivia Bray (Texas), 2021

Big 12 Record: 1:51.18 – Kathleen Hershey (Texas), 2009

Men’s 200 Fly – Finals