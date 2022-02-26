2022 Big 12 Championship: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2022 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2022 Big 12 Championships continue tonight with a hefty schedule. The schedule for this evening includes finals of 3m diving, 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, and the 100 back, along with timed finals of the 200 free relay.

As always, the Longhorns are running away with both the men’s and women’s team competition. But, last night we saw lots of great racing, whether that was a conference record by the Longhorn women, or some close races for the spots behind the Longhorns. Expect that trend to continue tonight in Morgantown.

Women’s 3m Diving – Finals

Conference Record: 420.60 – Vicky Xu (Kansas), 2019

Meet Record: 400.00 Bridget O’Neil (Kansas), 2021

Women’s 100 Fly – Finals

NCAA A Standard: 50.92

NCAA B Standard: 53.76

2022 Invite Time: 52.70

Conference record: 50.37 – Olivia Bray (Texas), 2021

Meet Record: 51.05 – Olivia Bray (Texas), 2021

Top 3:

Texas sophomore Olivia Bray shaved 0.02s off of her meet record time from last year. While the Big 12 record book (and live results) show Bray’s time tonight as an overall conference record, she was actually faster back in 2020, when she went 50.37 at the Texas Invite.

Last night, the Longhorn continually swept the top three or four spots in each race, but tonight, TCU’s Jeanne Dahmen grabbed 2nd with a time of 53.95. That put her just ahead of Kansas’ Autumn Looney, who took 3rd with a 53.98. Looney’s teammate Lezli Sisung, a freshman, finished 6th with a 55.12. Dahmne’s TCU teammate Rylee Moore ended up 8th in 55.23.

Longhorn freshmen Morgan Brophy (54.17) and Ava Collinge (55.14) each shaved a bit off of their prelims swims to finished 4th and 7th, respectively.

Men’s 100 Fly – Finals

NCAA A Standard: 44.96

NCAA B Standard: 47.43

2022 Invite Time: 46.29

Conference record: 43.75 – Joe Schooling (Texas), 2017

Meet Record: 44.06 – Joe Schooling (Texas), 2017

Top 3:

Texas freshman Tim Connery captured his first Big 12 title with a 45.61 tonight; he added 0.05s from this morning’s prelims time, but still won by 0.08s over teammate Alvin Jiang (45.69).

Fellow Longhorn Zac Van Zandt finished 3rd in 46.06 after clocking a personal best of 45.48 this morning.

West Virginia also had three men in the A-final. The Mountaineers were led by David Dixon, who dropped over a second from prelims to take 4th in 46.78. Max Gustafson took 6th at 47.86, and freshman Zhenya Ingram finished 7th with a 48.32.

TCU’s Piotr Sadłowski (47.31) and Stefan Varga (49.22) finished 6th and 8th.

Women’s 400 IM – Finals

NCAA A Standard: 4:03.62

NCAA B Standard: 4:17.30

2022 Invite Time: 4:13.19

Conference record: 4:00.97 – Madisyn Cox (Texas), 2017

Meet Record: 4:01.15 – Madisyn Cox (Texas), 2017

Top 3:

Kelly Pash (Texas) 4:07.65 Evie Pfeifer (Texas) – 4:10.56 Olivia McMurray (Texas) – 4:16.22

It was back to a Longhorn sweep, as the Teas women took the top four spots once again. Kelly Pash won easily, touching in a time of 4:07.65 that was nearly three seconds faster than teammate Evie Pfeifer (4:10.56).

Freshman Olivia McMurray took 3rd in 4:16.

There was a tight race for 4th, but Longhorn Erica Sullivan got her hand on the wall at 4:19.73 just ahead WVU’s Emily Knorr and Kansas’ Brigid Gwidt, both of whom touched in 4:19.76.

Gwidt’s Jayhawk teammates Paige Riekhof and Ellie Wehrmann ended up 7th and 8th at 4:21.95 and 4:22.82.

Men’s 400 IM – Finals

NCAA A Standard: 3:39.16

NCAA B Standard: 3:51.46

2022 Invite Time: 3:45.67

Conference record: 3:36.37 – Will Licon (Texas), 2015

Meet Record: 3:40.22 – Carson Foster (Texas), 2021

Top 3:

Carson Foster took 2.5s off of his own meet record, clocking a 3:37.72 that ranks as one of the fastest times in the NCAA this season, although Carson currently leads the NCAA rankings with a converted time of 3:35.61 from Short Course Worlds. Carson’s brother Jake Foster took 2nd in 3:40.42; he was already #4 in the nation with a 3:40.56 from the Minnesota Invite, and he retains that spot.

The Fosters’ teammate David Johnston added 0.11s from his top-seeded time from the 3:43.61. Braden Vines took 5th in 3:47.81.

TCU had three men in the A-final. Geremia Freri took 4th in 3:45.18, Luke Dimicelli (3:49.72), and Kade Knoch (3:56.51) finished 8th.

WVU’s Josh Harlan (3:54.15) finished 7th.

Women’s 200 Free – Finals

NCAA A Standard: 1:42.98

NCAA B Standard: 1:47.12

2022 Invite Time: 1:46.26

Conference record: 1:42.70 – Kelly Pash (Texas), 2021

Meet Record: 1:42.70 – Kelly Pash (Texas), 2021

Top 3:

Kyla Leibel (Texas) – 1:46.28 Mary Smutny (Texas) – 1:47.68 Serena Gould (TCU) – 1:48.06

Kyla Leibel opened up a massive lead early on and powered to the end to win in 1:46.28. Teammate Mary Smutny took 2nd in 1:47.68.

The Horned Frogs actually had more A-finalists than the Longhorns, led by Serena Gould who took 3rd in 1:48.06. Teammates Lucia Simovicova and Sally Clough took 6th and 7th at 1:49.83 and 1:58.85.

Kansas’ Claudia Dougan took 4th in 1:48.59, WVU’s Abby Reardon just behind her at 1:48.66, and Iowa State’s Brinley Horras took 8th at 1:51.07.

Men’s 200 Free – Finals

NCAA A Standard: 1:32.05

NCAA B Standard: 1:36.32

2022 Invite Time: 1:34.04

Conference record: 1:29.50 – Townley Haas (Texas), 2018

Meet Record: 1:32.01 – Ricky Berens (Texas), 2009

Top 3:

Drew Kibler (Texas) – 1:32.64 Peter Larson (Texas) – 1:32.92 Coby Carrozza (Texas) – 1:33.08

This quickly developed into a three-man race, and it looked like any of the eventual top three finishers could’ve won heading into the final length. Drew Kibler put his head down on the final approach to the wall, winning in 1:32.64. Peter Larson took 2nd in 1:32.92, followed by Coby Carrozza at 1:33.08 A fourth Longhorn, Luke Hobson, finished 4th, a bit further back, at 1:35.47.

TCU’s Noah Cumby won the “non-Texas race” with a 4th-place time of 1:36.67. WVU’s Roanoke Shirk (1:37.48), Brendan Williams (1:39.32) and Max Gustafson (1:42.39) rounded out the top eight.

Women’s 100 Breast – Finals

NCAA A Standard: 58.46

NCAA B Standard: 1:01.84

2022 Invite Time: 1:00.15

Conference record: 57.51 – Breeja Larson (Texas), 2012

Meet Record: 57.92 – Breeja Larson (Texas), 2012

Men’s 100 Breast – Finals

NCAA A Standard: 51.59

NCAA B Standard: 54.27

2022 Invite Time: 52.40

Conference record: 50.68 – Will Licon (Texas), 2017

Meet Record: 51.15 – Will Licon (Texas), 2017

Women’s 100 Back – Finals

NCAA A Standard: 50.93

NCAA B Standard: 53.94

2022 Invite Time: 53.01

Conference record: 50.51 – Claire Adams (Texas), 2020

Meet Record: 50.51 – Claire Adams (Texas), 2020

Men’s 100 Back – Finals

NCAA A Standard: 44.94

NCAA B Standard: 47.77

2022 Invite Time: 46.37

Conference record: 44.35 – John Shebat (Texas), 2017

Meet Record: 44.95 – Alvin Jiang (Texas) – 2020

Men’s 3m Diving – Finals

Conference Record: 553.15 – Jordan Windle (Texas), 2020

Meet Record: 553.15 – Jordan Windle (Texas), 2020

Women’s 200 Free Relay – Timed Final

Men’s 200 Free Relay – Timed Final