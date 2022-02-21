2022 Men’s Big 12 Fan Guide: Longhorns Ready for Title #26

2022 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Texas won their 25th-straight men’s Big 12 title last year, and are primed to earn their 26th this week. The Longhorns also won last year with their 2nd-highest team score in program history, only 6 points behind their top score from 2008. West Virginia was able to beat out TCU by a substantial margin as well.

2021 Final Standings:

Texas – 1123 West Virginia – 850 TCU – 718

SCHEDULE

Wednesday – 2/23

Men’s 1-Meter Diving

200 Medley Relay

800 Free Relay

Thursday – 2/24

500 Free

200 IM

50 Free

Women’s 1-Meter Diving

400 Medley Relay

Friday – 2/25

Women’s 3-Meter Diving

100 Fly

400 IM

200 Free

100 Breast

100 Back

Men’s 3-Meter Diving

200 Free Relay

Saturday – 2/26

Men’s Platform Diving

200 Back

100 Free

1650 Free

200 Breast

200 Fly

Women’s Platform Diving

400 Free Relay

STARS

Texas – Drew Kibler (senior freestyler), Caspar Corbeau (sophomore breaststroker), Alvin Jiang (5th year multi), Carson Foster (sophomore IMer/backstroker), Daniel Krueger (senior sprinter), Cam Auchinachie (5th year sprinter), Andrew Koustik (senior butterflier/freestyler), David Johnston (sophomore freestyler) – Texas, as is the norm at this point, has a star-studded roster from top-to-bottom, to the point where it would be very surprising if they don’t win every swimming event. Drew Kibler, Daniel Krueger, and Andrew Koustik are now seniors, and although there’s a possibility of taking 5th years next year, it’s still possible this is their last go-round with the Longhorns. Cam Auchinachie, who transferred as a graduate student from Denver, has only deepened this sprint group. The importance of that can’t be overstated, since if there was any room for criticism with last year’s Texas roster, it was that they were a little thin on sprinters.

TCU – Janis Silins (junior breaststroker), Geremia Freri (freshman distance freestyler), Piotr Sadlowski (junior butterflier/sprinter), Charles Millette (junior butterflier/backstoker/IMer) – Janis Silins is an NCAA Championships-caliber breaststroker, and he might stand the best chance of any non-Texas swimmer at winning an event this week. Another TCU swimmer ranked highly within the conference is Piotr Sadlowski, who is ranked 5th in the Big 12 this season with a 46.66 100 fly.

West Virginia – Justin Heimes (sophomore backstroker), David Dixon (5th year flyer/IM’er), Max Gustafson (5th year freestyler), Fausto Huerta (senior breaststroker) – David Dixon has been a competitive 200 flyer in the NCAA throughout his collegiate career, and he’s back for a 5th year with the Mountaineers. Dixon and fellow 5th year Max Gustafson will be leaders on this West Virginia team, and both are likely triple A finalists. Fausto Huerta is a strong contender to appear in both breaststroke A finals.

SHOWDOWNS

100/200 BREASTSTROKE

Texas’ Caspar Corbeau is the heavy favorite in both breaststroke events this year, having led the NCAA in the 100 breast for a large portion of this season. In the 100 breast, the next two fastest swimmers in the conference this year are from TCU. Janis Silins and Jadon Wuilliez have been 52.11 and 52.72.

In the 200 breast, Jake Foster and Braden Vines are the 2nd and 3rd fastest swimmers in the 200 breast. Silins is the 4th-fastest, but Corbeau is the top swimmer in the field by over 2 seconds.

100 FLY

The 100 fly should be one of the most exciting races of the meet, as there’s a tight field that doesn’t just include Texas swimmers. Longhorns Alvin Jiang and Zac Van Zandt have both been under 46 seconds this season. A pair of Texas freshmen, Anthony Grimm and Tim Connery, are next-fastest (46.09 and 46.53), then it’s TCU’s Piotr Sadlowski, who has been 46.66. Another guy to keep an eye on is West Virginia’s David Dixon, who is primarily a 200 flyer, but could pop off a good 100 fly at any given meet.

SELECTIONS

SWIMULATOR TEAM PROJECTIONS

NOTE – this does not include diving, and Swimulator works as an approximation and projection based on 2021-2022 season bests. Not every team tapers the same way, injuries/illnesses come up, and projections are merely projections.

Texas 1035 TCU 739 West Virginia 597

The Swimulator shows Texas winning by a margin similar to what we’re used to at this point, and there’s no reason to doubt that. It also has TCU coming out ahead of the Mountaineers, which makes since, given the way TCU is rising and building their roster up.

SWIMSWAM PICKS

Texas TCU West Virginia

Since there are only 3 men’s teams in this conference, there’s just not that much to be said about our picks. We’re sticking with the Swimulator projections, and keeping Texas #1 (of course). At this point TCU appears to be a solid choice for #2 because they have a very good freshmen class. That leaves West Virginia in 3rd, although it’s very possible the Mountaineers end up 2nd, and the Horned Frogs 3rd.