2022 Men’s Big 12 Fan Guide: Longhorns Ready for Title #26

2022 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 23-Saturday, February 26, 2022
- The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park – Morgantown, WV
- SCY (25 yards)
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Texas (9x)
- Men: Texas (25x)
- Women’s Big 12 Record Book
- Men’s Big 12 Record Book
- 2021 Big 12 Champs Results
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results
- Live Streaming
Texas won their 25th-straight men’s Big 12 title last year, and are primed to earn their 26th this week. The Longhorns also won last year with their 2nd-highest team score in program history, only 6 points behind their top score from 2008. West Virginia was able to beat out TCU by a substantial margin as well.
2021 Final Standings:
- Texas – 1123
- West Virginia – 850
- TCU – 718
SCHEDULE
Wednesday – 2/23
- Men’s 1-Meter Diving
- 200 Medley Relay
- 800 Free Relay
Thursday – 2/24
- 500 Free
- 200 IM
- 50 Free
- Women’s 1-Meter Diving
- 400 Medley Relay
Friday – 2/25
- Women’s 3-Meter Diving
- 100 Fly
- 400 IM
- 200 Free
- 100 Breast
- 100 Back
- Men’s 3-Meter Diving
- 200 Free Relay
Saturday – 2/26
- Men’s Platform Diving
- 200 Back
- 100 Free
- 1650 Free
- 200 Breast
- 200 Fly
- Women’s Platform Diving
- 400 Free Relay
STARS
Texas – Drew Kibler (senior freestyler), Caspar Corbeau (sophomore breaststroker), Alvin Jiang (5th year multi), Carson Foster (sophomore IMer/backstroker), Daniel Krueger (senior sprinter), Cam Auchinachie (5th year sprinter), Andrew Koustik (senior butterflier/freestyler), David Johnston (sophomore freestyler) – Texas, as is the norm at this point, has a star-studded roster from top-to-bottom, to the point where it would be very surprising if they don’t win every swimming event. Drew Kibler, Daniel Krueger, and Andrew Koustik are now seniors, and although there’s a possibility of taking 5th years next year, it’s still possible this is their last go-round with the Longhorns. Cam Auchinachie, who transferred as a graduate student from Denver, has only deepened this sprint group. The importance of that can’t be overstated, since if there was any room for criticism with last year’s Texas roster, it was that they were a little thin on sprinters.
TCU – Janis Silins (junior breaststroker), Geremia Freri (freshman distance freestyler), Piotr Sadlowski (junior butterflier/sprinter), Charles Millette (junior butterflier/backstoker/IMer) – Janis Silins is an NCAA Championships-caliber breaststroker, and he might stand the best chance of any non-Texas swimmer at winning an event this week. Another TCU swimmer ranked highly within the conference is Piotr Sadlowski, who is ranked 5th in the Big 12 this season with a 46.66 100 fly.
West Virginia – Justin Heimes (sophomore backstroker), David Dixon (5th year flyer/IM’er), Max Gustafson (5th year freestyler), Fausto Huerta (senior breaststroker) – David Dixon has been a competitive 200 flyer in the NCAA throughout his collegiate career, and he’s back for a 5th year with the Mountaineers. Dixon and fellow 5th year Max Gustafson will be leaders on this West Virginia team, and both are likely triple A finalists. Fausto Huerta is a strong contender to appear in both breaststroke A finals.
SHOWDOWNS
100/200 BREASTSTROKE
Texas’ Caspar Corbeau is the heavy favorite in both breaststroke events this year, having led the NCAA in the 100 breast for a large portion of this season. In the 100 breast, the next two fastest swimmers in the conference this year are from TCU. Janis Silins and Jadon Wuilliez have been 52.11 and 52.72.
In the 200 breast, Jake Foster and Braden Vines are the 2nd and 3rd fastest swimmers in the 200 breast. Silins is the 4th-fastest, but Corbeau is the top swimmer in the field by over 2 seconds.
100 FLY
The 100 fly should be one of the most exciting races of the meet, as there’s a tight field that doesn’t just include Texas swimmers. Longhorns Alvin Jiang and Zac Van Zandt have both been under 46 seconds this season. A pair of Texas freshmen, Anthony Grimm and Tim Connery, are next-fastest (46.09 and 46.53), then it’s TCU’s Piotr Sadlowski, who has been 46.66. Another guy to keep an eye on is West Virginia’s David Dixon, who is primarily a 200 flyer, but could pop off a good 100 fly at any given meet.
SELECTIONS
SWIMULATOR TEAM PROJECTIONS
NOTE – this does not include diving, and Swimulator works as an approximation and projection based on 2021-2022 season bests. Not every team tapers the same way, injuries/illnesses come up, and projections are merely projections.
|Texas
|1035
|TCU
|739
|West Virginia
|597
The Swimulator shows Texas winning by a margin similar to what we’re used to at this point, and there’s no reason to doubt that. It also has TCU coming out ahead of the Mountaineers, which makes since, given the way TCU is rising and building their roster up.
SWIMSWAM PICKS
- Texas
- TCU
- West Virginia
Since there are only 3 men’s teams in this conference, there’s just not that much to be said about our picks. We’re sticking with the Swimulator projections, and keeping Texas #1 (of course). At this point TCU appears to be a solid choice for #2 because they have a very good freshmen class. That leaves West Virginia in 3rd, although it’s very possible the Mountaineers end up 2nd, and the Horned Frogs 3rd.