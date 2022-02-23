Swimming’s TopTenTweets: The Great Grothe Pizza Tragedy of 2022

We’re back with your weekly dose of swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

10.

Random Fact of the Day: His birthday is on 2/22/22 and is 22 years old today. He is a 2-time SEC medalist and a 2-time Cancer Survivor. 🤖 Beep Boop pic.twitter.com/U9Objfqask — Jason Calanog (@jasoncalanog) February 22, 2022

This is 2 cool.

9.

WHAT. A. SWIM 🔥 Watch every second of @albieronick break a personal, school, pool & conference record to win his FIFTH ACC gold in the 200 Butterfly!#GoCards x #ACCSD pic.twitter.com/yOEICqD2Zc — UofL Swim&Dive (@UofLswim_dive) February 18, 2022

Just to reiterate, that’s FIVE ACC titles in the 200 butterfly alone.

8.

🥇𝟒𝟎𝟎 𝐈𝐌🥇 Ellen Walshe wins her second gold medal of the meet, touching the wall in a school-record time of 4:01.53 in the 400 IM!!!#GBO x #SECSD22 pic.twitter.com/ro8KZuhih6 — Tennessee Swimming & Diving (@Vol_SwimDive) February 17, 2022

Speaking of conference titles… remember when Ellen Walshe won the SEC 400 IM and 100 fly back-to-back?

7.

What a fortnight! Our aquatics events would simply not be able to happen without the amazing volunteers & officials 💙 Thank you to everyone who played their part at #Aberdeen2022 and #NDC2022 👏 pic.twitter.com/eaALO4hkMp — British Swimming (@britishswimming) February 21, 2022

In case you forgot there was fast swimming happening in Britain this week as well.

6.

Kaylee McKeown has broken the Victorian All-Comers 200m Backstroke record, which has stood since the mid 2000s. 🏊‍♀️ 👏 Her time was faster than her Gold winning efforts in #Tokyo2020 – and also the seventh-fastest time in the history of women’s 200m backstroke. 😱 pic.twitter.com/q5Kf2isFVO — Swimming Australia (@SwimmingAUS) February 23, 2022

And Australia!

5.

Going 19.8 and getting 24th at a conference meet?? Insane https://t.co/jhc08mWxna — ryan (@ryanhoodie) February 16, 2022

Swimming really does just keep getting faster.

4.

5⃣ 𝒜𝒞𝒞 𝒞𝐻𝒜𝑀𝒫𝐼𝒪𝒩 🥇 relay titles #GoHoos UVA sweeps the relays for the second-straight year pic.twitter.com/UAF6thqmhL — Virginia Swimming and Dive (@UVASwimDive) February 20, 2022

Will they do it at NCAAs???

3.

Are you more excited for women’s or men’s Big 12’s?

2.

Let's play 😁 Who is your favourite TATTOOED swimmer? Check out our Instagram or Facebook stories and make your choice, this is ROUND 1! #swimming pic.twitter.com/J00PowAbPL — FINA (@fina1908) February 21, 2022

Who are they missing?

1.

The pizza never came 😩😭 — Zane Grothe (@zane_growth_ee) February 23, 2022

A tragedy in two parts.

