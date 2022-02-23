Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: The Great Grothe Pizza Tragedy of 2022

Comments: 1
by Ben Dornan 1

February 23rd, 2022 Lifestyle, News, TopTenTweets

We’re back with your weekly dose of swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

10.

This is 2 cool.

9.

Just to reiterate, that’s FIVE ACC titles in the 200 butterfly alone.

8.

Speaking of conference titles… remember when Ellen Walshe won the SEC 400 IM and 100 fly back-to-back?

7.

In case you forgot there was fast swimming happening in Britain this week as well.

6.

And Australia!

5.

Swimming really does just keep getting faster.

4.

Will they do it at NCAAs???

3.

Are you more excited for women’s or men’s Big 12’s?

2.

Who are they missing?

1.

A tragedy in two parts.

Check back in next week to check out what the Twitter swimmingverse is up to!

1
Littlefin
10 minutes ago

I don’t think Mona McSharry won the 400 IM and 100 fly.

