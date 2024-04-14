Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

TopTenTweets: It’s The Week For Crossover Content

The promotional rollout for the 2024 Olympics is really starting to heat up. The Team USA Olympic kit drops and Mariska Hartigay narrating Katie Ledecky‘s journey in the pool were two big moments this week on the swimming side of the Internet.

10. Back-to-Back-to-Back

There’s something in the water in Charlottesville.

9. Incredible Practice Vibes

A dog on the pool deck will almost always crack the Top 10 most important things to happen in swimming’s corner of the internet. 

8. Team USA’s Olympic Fit Check

It’s not just swimming but one of my favorite things about sports twitter is the way everyone turns into fashion experts the moment a new kit drops. Stay tuned for more parka content. 

7. These are Flutter Kicks?

Form is everything, folks.

6. Dua Lipa x European Aquatics

This feels like something that would never have happened without the Call Me Maybe music video from Team USA in 2012.

5. Even More Crossover Content

Legends on legends.

4. NCAA Data

If there’s one thing we love here at SwimSwam, it’s lots of swim data. This is awesome from Coach Beggs! 

https://www.instagram.com/coachbeggs/p/C5WwxQBJ5t-/

3. Michael Phelps Strikes Again

Last week it was basketball, this week it’s baseball. What sports world will Michael Phelps pop up in next? 

2. Weather-Appropriate Attire

Told you there would be more parkas this week. 

 

1. He’s Back!

I always wished I could pull this behavior off. Kristof Milak‘s had a strong return to competition at Hungarian Nationals.

