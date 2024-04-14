TopTenTweets: It’s The Week For Crossover Content

The promotional rollout for the 2024 Olympics is really starting to heat up. The Team USA Olympic kit drops and Mariska Hartigay narrating Katie Ledecky‘s journey in the pool were two big moments this week on the swimming side of the Internet.

10. Back-to-Back-to-Back

There’s something in the water in Charlottesville.

9. Incredible Practice Vibes

A dog on the pool deck will almost always crack the Top 10 most important things to happen in swimming’s corner of the internet.

8. Team USA’s Olympic Fit Check

It’s not just swimming but one of my favorite things about sports twitter is the way everyone turns into fashion experts the moment a new kit drops. Stay tuned for more parka content.

7. These are Flutter Kicks?

Form is everything, folks.

No swim coach worth their salt would have let us use our hands for support, are you kidding me with this weak shit?? https://t.co/KPOUKgKgua — Bianca (@smokedgouda5) April 10, 2024

6. Dua Lipa x European Aquatics

This feels like something that would never have happened without the Call Me Maybe music video from Team USA in 2012.

The aquatics-Dua Lipa crossover we all deserved 😍 European #ArtisticSwimming, #Diving, and #WaterPolo athletes all feature in Dua Lipa’s new music video! Who can you spot on the set? 👀 📸 Dua Lipa / YouTube | #EuropeanAquatics pic.twitter.com/2hlRql1xUG — European Aquatics (@EuroAquatics) April 12, 2024

5. Even More Crossover Content

Legends on legends.

The greatest female swimmer in history can make even MORE history this summer at the #ParisOlympics. Mariska Hargitay recounts the legend that is Katie Ledecky. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/4SIJffTXZn — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) April 8, 2024

4. NCAA Data

If there’s one thing we love here at SwimSwam, it’s lots of swim data. This is awesome from Coach Beggs!

https://www.instagram.com/coachbeggs/p/C5WwxQBJ5t-/

3. Michael Phelps Strikes Again

Last week it was basketball, this week it’s baseball. What sports world will Michael Phelps pop up in next?

Jackson Holliday has a phone full of unread messages congratulating him. But the coolest person he’s heard from? That’d be Baltimore native Michael Phelps (we love a baseball swimming crossover) — Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) April 10, 2024

2. Weather-Appropriate Attire

Told you there would be more parkas this week.

1. He’s Back!

I always wished I could pull this behavior off. Kristof Milak‘s had a strong return to competition at Hungarian Nationals.