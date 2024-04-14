Matt Fallon Rallies Past Leon Marchand to Break PSS Record in 200 Breast (2:08.18)

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

A couple weeks after placing 2nd behind Leon Marchand in the 200 breaststroke at last month’s NCAA Championships, University of Pennsylvania junior Matt Fallon got his revenge on Saturday night at the Pro Swim Series stop in San Antonio.

Fallon rallied past the French star on the last length of the pool, touching in 2:08.18 to take down Jake Foster‘s Pro Swim Series record of 2:08.23 from last year. Marchand’s defeat marked his first in a non-exhibition LCM race since finishing 2nd in the 200 butterfly behind world record holder Kristof Milak at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Last October, he lost an exhibition 100-meter back matchup against Arizona State teammate Hubert Kos and NC State fifth-year Kacper Stokowski.

Fallon’s winning tally of 2:08.18 represented the fourth-fastest time of his career, pushing him up to 5th in the world this calendar year behind Dong Zhihao (2:07.94), Yamato Fukasawa (2:07.75), Yu Hanaguruma (2:07.07), and Ippei Watanabe (2:06.94). Fallon has been as fast as 2:07.71 at U.S. Trials last summer.

Marchand was within a couple seconds of his personal-best 2:06.59 from last summer’s French Championships. The 21-year-old has yet to swim the event at a major international meet, instead opting for the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 fly. Last month at NCAAs, he captured another 200-yard breast crown in 1:46.35, a couple seconds ahead of Fallon’s 1:48.48.

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE — FINAL

World Record: Qin Haiyang (CHN) – 2:05.48 (2023)

American Record: Josh Prenot (USA) – 2:07.17 (2016)

Pro Swim Series Record: Jake Foster (USA) – 2:08.23 (2023)

U.S Open Record: Josh Prenot (USA) – 2:07.17 (2016)

Top 8:

Only a couple tenths separated Adam Chillingworth (2:11.16), Denis Petrashov (2:11.19), Lyubomir Epitropov (2:11.22), and Carles Coll Marti (2:11.32) in the fight for 3rd place. Chillingworth shaved .15 seconds off his previous-best 2:11.31 from last April, sneaking under the Hong Kong national record of 2:11.20 set by Adam Mak in February.