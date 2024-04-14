2024 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio: Day 4 Swims You Might’ve Missed

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

With all the stars in action on Saturday night — Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke, Regan Smith, Kate Douglass, Leon Marchand, Gretchen Walsh, and Caeleb Dressel, just to name a handful — it would have been easy to overlook some impressive swims that got lost in the shuffle during the final Pro Swim Series session in San Antonio.

Flatiron Athletic Club 16-year-old Gavin Keogh won the men’s 100-meter backstroke B-final in 55.36, dropping almost half a second off his previous-best 55.82 from last month. The NC State commit (‘25) now ranks 10th in the national age group (NAG) rankings for U.S. 15-16 boys.

U.S. Boys 15-16 NAG Rankings, 100M Back

Daniel Diehl – 53.27 (2022) Ryan Murphy – 53.76 (2012) Michael Taylor – 54.62 (2015) Michael Andrew – 54.74 (2015) Logan McFadden – 55.01 (2017) Tie: Neisser Bent Vazquez – 55.02 (1992) / Jack Conger – 55.02 (2011) – Will Modglin – 55.04 (2021) Jonny Marshall – 55.30 (2021) Gavin Keogh – 55.36 (2024)

Keogh’s new lifetime best is the fastest 100 back performance in his age group in almost two years since Daniel Diehl‘s NAG record of 53.27 at Junior Pan Pacs in 2022.

In the men’s 800 free timed final, Shawmut Aquatic Club 17-year-old William Mulgrew placed 9th in 8:06.28. The Harvard commit (‘25) shaved just over a second off his previous-best 8:07.97 from last August, moving up to 81st in the 17-18 NAG rankings.

Adam Chillingworth lowered the Hong Kong national record in the 200 breast (2:11.16) on his way to a 3rd-place finish behind Leon Marchand (2:08.40) and Matt Fallon (2:08.18). The 26-year-old shaved .15 seconds off his previous-best 2:11.31 from last April and snuck under the Hong Kong standard of 2:11.20 set by Adam Mak in February.

The women’s 200 IM A-final featured a pair of teenagers who posted personal bests. Stanford sophomore Lucy Bell, 19, placed 6th in 2:13.64, taking almost half a second off her best time (2:14.07) from last summer. Right behind Bell was Virginia commit (’24) Katie Christopherson, 18, who placed 7th in 2:14.17. Christopherson knocked a couple tenths off her previous-best 2:14.38 from last May.

Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club 16-year-old Annam Olasewere tied for 2nd in the women’s 50 free B-final with a time of 25.11. The Stanford commit (‘25) was within a couple tenths of her personal-best 24.95 from World Juniors last September, when she placed 2nd Australia’s Olivia Wunsch (24.59)

In the men’s 50 free, Eagle Aquatics 18-year-old Kaii Winkler posted a time of 22.70 in the C-final, a couple tenths shy of his best time from last March (22.49). It was the fastest time in the event for the NC State commit (’24) since he suffered a fractured wrist and elbow last summer.