Winter U.S. Open Qualifier Maeren McGonigal Signs NLI with UNCW for 2024-25

Maeren McGonigal from Greensboro, North Carolina, has signed a National Letter of Intent to swim and study at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

“I am so incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic careers at the University of North Carolina Wilmington! I would like to thank all my coaches, my friends, and my family who have been there on this journey and for all the support they have given me. I cannot wait to be a part of this amazing team and family!! Go Hawks!! 💚💙”

McGonigal swims for Grimsley High School, where she is a senior, and the club team Swim GSA. She specializes in backstroke, freestyle, and IM. She topped off her prep career with a 2nd-place finish in the 100 fly (54.72) and a 5th in the 100 back (55.87) at the 2024 NCHSAA 4A State Championships. Her 100 fly time was a PB and her back was only .16 off her lifetime best.

Two weeks after high school states, she competed at the North Carolina LSC state championships and picked up new times in the 200 free (1:51.39) and 200 fly (2:02.80), while going second-best times in the 50 free (24.62) and 100 free (52.21). At the Southeastern Meet of Champions in early March, she hit PBs of 26.24 in the 50 back, 55.61 in the 100 back, 1:57.62 in the 200 back, and 2:01.10 in the 200 fly. She won the 200 back, 100 fly (55.29), and 200 back and was runner-up in the 100 back.

Best SCY times:

200 back – 1:57.62

100 back – 55.61

200 fly – 2:01.10

100 fly – 54.72

200 IM – 2:03.42

100 breast – 1:03.97

McGonigal will join the Seahawks’ women’s swimming and diving class of 2028 with Adeline Donnick, Cameron Smith, and Emily Connors. Her 200 back time is faster than the UNCW team record and her 100/200 fly and 200 IM times would make their respective all-time top-10 lists.

The Seahawks were 2024 CAA Champions, claiming both the women’s and men’s titles for the second year in a row. McGonigal would have scored in the A finals of the 100/200 back and 100/200 fly and the B finals of the 200 IM and 100 breast.

