UNCW Gains Commitment From Sprinter Emily Connors (2024)

Pennsylvania’s Emily Connors has announced her commitment to continue her education and swimming career at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. Connors is currently a senior at Quaker Valley High School, and has plans to study Marine Biology at UNCW.

Connors trains year-round with Steel City Aquatics, and focuses primarily on sprint freestyle and butterfly events. She ended her summer of racing at Futures in Richmond, where she recorded her best finish in the 50m freestyle at 30th in a best time of 27.31. She also hit a personal best in the 100m fly with a final time of 1:05.33.

Connors also had a strong swim in the 50 freestyle at the end of her short course season, clocking a best time of 23.99 to take 11th at Speedo Sectionals.

She also had a strong showing at the Pennsylvania High School State Championship meet in the spring, where she logged two top-8 finishes. In the 100 fly, she stopped the clock at 56.83 for 4th, while in the 100 free she posted a time of 51.96 to secure 6th in finals.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 23.99

100 free – 51.46

200 free – 1:55.30

100 fly – 56.33

200 fly – 2:08.24

The UNCW Seahawks swept the 2023 Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) team titles last spring. The program is currently under the direction of head coach Bobby Guntoro, who took the team over in 2020.

Connors is closest to CAA scoring range in the 100 freestyle, where it took a 51.36 last season to advance to the B-final. Emily Waite was the team’s top finisher at this year’s conference meet at 3rd (49.47), while Sarah Olson was just behind in 6th (50.31). Waite is a sophomore now, meaning Connors will get to train with her for two years.

Smith joins Blythe Holloway, Renee Burton, Cameron Smith, Carly VanNote, and Addy Donnick in the Seahawks’ class of 2028.

