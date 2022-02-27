Anna Elendt Swims Big 12 Record, 8th Best All-Time 200 Breaststroke – 2:03.92

2022 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

On the final night of the 2022 Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships, Texas sophomore Anna Elendt posted a new Big 12 record en route to gold in the women’s 200 breaststroke. Elendt swam a 2:03.92 to claim gold in the event and take out her own conference record from earlier this year of 2:04.69.

This time for Elendt is also a new Texas school record and a new Big 12 meet record, which was previously held by fellow Longhorn Laura Sogar who swam a 2:05.25 at the 2013 meet. In addition to being the fastest woman in the Big 12, Elendt is now the 8th fastest woman in the history of the event.

All-Time Top Performers – Women’s 200 Breaststroke (SCY)

Elendt also becomes the 4th fastest woman in the NCAA this season between the leading duo from Virginia of Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass and NC State’s Sophie Hansson. Walsh and Hansson put up their leading swims at the 2022 ACC Championships, while Douglass threw down a 2:03.14 earlier this season.

This swim for Elendt marks her second conference record of the meet, having hit a 57.35 to win the 100 breaststroke earlier on in the meet. That swim was enough to take out Breeja Larson’s 57.71 from the 2012 NCAA Championships.

In the 200 breaststroke, Elendt topped the podium with her record-breaking swim of 2:03.92, which was nearly 5 seconds faster than silver medalist Kate Steward who swam a 2:08.90 for Kansas. Channing Hanley of Texas rounded out the podium in a 2:12.34.