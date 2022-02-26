2022 Ivy League Men’s Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2022 Men’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

The last session of the 2022 Ivy League Men’s Championships should be exciting, with several records in jeopardy of falling. Matthew Fallon of Penn already broke the meet and pool records in prelims of the 200 breast and will be in a position to lower those marks again in finals. Harvard’s Dean Farris will swim his last two 100 freestyles in the individual final and in the 400 free relay, giving himself two opportunities to lower his meet mark and break the pool record. Princeton’s Raunak Khosla will be chasing his own meet record and will hope to put his name up on the board for the pool record, as well, when he swims in the final of the 200 fly.

Men’s 1650 Freestyle – Fastest Heat

Ivy League Meet Record: 14:40.18 – Chris Swanson, Penn (2016)

Pool Record: 14:45.12 – Chris Swanson, Penn (2015)

NCAA A Standard: 14:37.31

NCAA B Standard: 15:26.19

It looked like synchronized swimming for the first third of the race, with Harvard’s Shane Washart, Princeton’s Dylan Porges, and Yale’s Noah Millard mirroring each other’s strokes. Washart, who won the 1000 free on Friday, separated himself from Porges and Millard after the 500 mark. Porges and Millard continued to trade stroke-for-stroke, with Harvard’s Arik Katz just behind.

Millard moved into second place at around the 800 mark, putting about half a body length on Porges. At the 1000, both Washart and Millard clicked into another gear, both descending to sub-27s. Katz pulled even with Porges at the 1200. Washart continued to build his lead over Millard, while the field behind him spread out: Millard alone in second place, Katz unchallenged at third, and Porges in open water at fourth.

At the finish, it was Washart (14:47.51), Millard (14:53.31), Katz (14:54.67), and Porges (15:05.71).

Princeton’s John Ehling put up the time to beat in the early heats, dropping 18.2 seconds from his seed time and topping the early afternoon field with 15:08.73. Brown’s Aidan Wilson, entered with no time, placed second in 15:09.39. Penn’s William Kamps, the top seed of the slower heats, improved by 13 seconds to finish third with 15:13.63.

Men’s 200 Backstroke – Finals

Ivy League Meet Record: 1:38.99 – Dean Farris, Harvard (2018)

Pool Record: 1:38.99 – Dean Farris, Harvard (2018)

NCAA A Standard: 1:39.13

NCAA B Standard: 1:45.04

Men’s 100 Freestyle – Finals

Ivy League Meet Record: 41.42 – Dean Farris, Harvard (2019)

Pool Record: 41.91 – Alex Righi, Yale (2009)

NCAA A Standard: 71

NCAA B Standard: 80

Men’s 200 Breaststroke – Finals

Ivy League Meet Record: 1:51.69 – Matthew Fallon, Penn (2022)

Pool Record: 1:51.69 – Matthew Fallon, Penn (2022)

NCAA A Standard: 1:52.28

NCAA B Standard: 1:58.43

Men’s 200 Butterfly – Finals

Ivy League Meet Record: 1:42.05 – Raunak Khosla, Princeton (2019)

Pool Record: 1:42.46 – J. Johnson (2020)

NCAA A Standard: 1:40.44

NCAA B Standard: 1:46.69

Men’s 3-Meter Diving – Finals

Ivy League Meet Record: 457.35 – Michael Mosca, Harvard (2015)

Pool Record: 457.35 – Michael Mosca, Harvard (2015)

NCAA A Standard:

Men’s 400 Freestyle Relay – Timed Final

Ivy League Meet Record: 2:51.43 – Harvard (2018)

Pool Record: 2:51.43 – Harvard (2018)

NCAA A Standard: 2:50.99

NCAA B Standard: 2:52.46

