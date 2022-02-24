2022 Ivy League Men’s Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2022 Men’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

Men’s 500 Freestyle – Finals

Ivy League Record: 4:13.34 – Brennan Novak, Harvard (2018)

Pool Record: 4:13.34 – Brennan Novak, Harvard (2018)

NCAA A Standard: 4:11.62

NCAA B Standard: 4:23.34

Podium:

Dylan Porges, Princeton – 4:17.84 Nicholas Lim, Princeton – 4:18.46 Shane Washart, Harvard – 4:19.84 Cole Kuster, Harvard – 4:20.64 Lukas Scheidl, Brown – 4:21.07 John Ehling, Princeton – 4:21.86 Nicolas Ortega, Brown – 4:22.38 Peyton Werner, Princeton – 4:24.10

Princeton’s Dylan Porges dropped 2.6 seconds from his prelims time to win the 500 free with a dominant 4:17.84. Brown’s Nicolas Ortega jumped out to an early start, leading the field by half a second at the 100 wall, but he quickly faded to the back of the pack over the next 100 yards. In lane 4, Shane Washart of Harvard took over the lead at the 150, followed by teammate Cole Kuster, with Porges of Princeton about a half-body back in lane 2. Porges began his descent at the 200 and took over the lead at the 250. As he continued to build his lead, teammate Nicholas Lim joined him toward the front of the pack. Lim got past Washart and Kuster at the 350 and held on for second place with 4:18.46.

Men’s 200 Individual Medley – Finals

Ivy League Record: 1:42.80 R. Khosla, Princeton (2019)

Pool Record: 1:42.82 – R. Khosla, Princeton (2022)

NCAA A Standard: 1:41.34

NCAA B Standard: 1:46.77

Podium:

Raunak Khosla, Princeton – 1:41.88 Jacob Johnson, Harvard – 1:43.82 Jared Simpson, Harvard – 1:44.01 Max Kreidl, Princeton – 1:44.58 Tyler Hong, Princeton – 1:44.76 Gunner Grant, Harvard – 1:46.27 Ben Hayes, Brown – 1:46.56 Matthew Fallon, Penn – 1:46.61

Men’s 50 Freestyle – Finals

Ivy League Record: 18.90 – A. Righi, Yale (2009)

Pool Record: 18.90 – A. Righi, Yale (2009)

NCAA A Standard: 18.96

NCAA B Standard: 19.96

Podium:

Men’s 1-Meter Diving – Finals

Ivy League Record:

Pool Record:

NCAA A Standard:

Podium:

Team Scores After Day 2