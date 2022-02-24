2022 Men’s B1G Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2022 MEN’S B1G SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday’s finals session features the first full night of racing at the 2022 Men’s B1G Swimming & Diving Championships. The 500 freestyle will feature a showdown of Michigan Olympians Patrick Callan and Jake Mitchell, who are seeded 4th (4:16.63) and 7th (4:18.10), respectively, but were well off their seed times this morning. Will they be able to catch top seed Jacob Newmark of Wisconsin, who dropped six seconds from his seed time to claim the middle lane tonight?

Indiana will have three swimmers in the 200 IM A-final tonight with Luke Barr leading the way seeded 4th (1:43.80). He’s followed by Van Mathias (1:44.18) in 5th, and Jacob Steele (1:44.45) in 6th. The 200 IM has the potential to keep Indiana’s momentum towards the top of the B1G team podium.

Tokyo Olympian Hunter Armstrong of Ohio State is seeded 1st in the 50 freestyle (19.02). The A-final will be a tight race with the seed times all within .54 seconds of each other. Armstrong sits just in front of teammate Semuede Andreis (19.19), who is the reigning B1G champion in this event. Michigan placed three swimmers in the A final: Cameron Peel (5th 19.40), Bence Szabados (6th 19.51), and William Chan (8th 19.56).

On the 1-Meter board, Indiana senior, Olympian, and B1G reigning champion Andrew Capobianco sits in 1st place (395.75). He’s 6.95 points ahead of Purdue Senior Greg Duncan (388.80). Ohio State has three divers competing in the A-final: Jacob Fielding (3rd 383.90), Joseph Canova (6th 375.35), and Lyle Yost (8th 349.00).

The 400 medley relay will likely be a showdown between Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio State, who hold the top three seeds, respectively. Indiana won this event last year, and looks to defend its relay title, but this year’s lineup won’t include Zane Backes, who elected to end his swimming career early. In the 200 medley relay last night, Ohio State won in a new B1G meet record time with Indiana finishing 2nd, and Michigan touching just behind for 3rd.

Men’s 500 Freestyle

NCAA A standard: 4:11.62

NCAA B standard: 4:23.34

B1G meet record: 4:09.29, 2/22/2018 Felix O Auboeck, Michigan

Men’s 200 IM

NCAA A standard: 1:41.34

NCAA B standard: 1:46.77

B1G meet record: 1:41.05 2/28/2019 Vinicius M Lanza, Indiana

Men’s 50 Freestyle

NCAA A standard: 18.96

NCAA B standard: 19.96

B1G meet record: 18.69, 2018 Bowen Becker, Minnesota

Men’s 1-Meter Diving

B1G meet record: 493.60, 2018 Michael Hixon, Indiana

Men’s 400 Medley Relay

NCAA A standard: 3:05.47

NCAA B standard: 3:07.53

B1G meet record: 3:01.30, 2018, Indiana

