Annam Olasewere Posts #6 All Time 13-14 Girls 50 Free at Ithaca Sectionals

2022 Speedo Sectionals – Ithaca

March 24-27, 2022

Ithaca College, Athletics and Event Center, Ithaca, NY

SCY (25 yards)

Psych Sheet

Results on MeetMobile “2022 EZ North Speedo Short Course Sectionals”

Day Three of the Speedo Sectionals meet in Ithaca, NY featured the 200 butterfly, 50 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 400 IM, 400 freestyle relay, and the women’s 1,650 freestyle.

14-year-old Annam Olasewere won the women’s 50 freestyle (22.37) by a full second. Her time now moves her to the #6 13-14 performer of all time in this event. She previously sat #9.

Updated 13-14 Girls 50 Freestyle Rankings:

Claire Curzan, 21.89, 2019 Gretchen Walsh, 22.00, 2017 Charlotte Crush, 22.14, 2022 Kate Sinclair, 22.22, 2020 Kate Douglass, 22.32, 2016 Annam Olasewere, 22.37, 2022 Dara Torres, 22.44, 1982 Missy Franklin, 22.49, 2010 Lia Neal/Torri Huske, 22.62, 2009/2017

Olasewere led off Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club’s 400 freestyle relay (3:22.70), winning the event by three-seconds. The winning lineup included Olasewere (50.48), Alexandra Bastone (51.01), Lente Geelen (50.61), and Kelly Dolce (50.60).

Payton Foster of Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club won the women’s 400 IM by ten-seconds (4:15.65), her teammate Kaitlyn Holmes finished 8th (4:27.78). Parker Lenoce of Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club won the same event on the men’s side (3:56.25), leading a 1-2 finish for Chelsea Piers with Michael Mostofi finishing 2nd (3:59.55). Six of the nine men’s A-Finalists represent Chelsea Piers, with swimmers finishing 4th through 7th: Ryan Roberts (4:02.92), William Daniel (4:03.32), Owen Tharrington (4:05.04), Chas Jones (4:07.07).

Bastone went on to win the 1,650 freestyle (16.25.61) by nearly five-seconds. Bastone also won the 500 freestyle and 1,000 freestyle on Friday and Thursday, respectively.

Molly Webber of Metro Area Life Time continues her streak of impressive performances on Day Three. Webber won the women’s 200 butterfly (2:01.16) by three seconds. Later on in the session, she finished 8th in the 50 freestyle (23.77), and was part of the Metro Area Life Time’s 2nd place 400 freestyle relay, splitting 50.57 seconds.

Aaron Baltaytis of Jersey Flyers Aquatic Club won the men’s 200 butterfly by 2.5 seconds (1:47.84). He then placed 3rd in the 50 freestyle (20.57) behind his teammate Roman Jones (20.04), and Sean Cannon of Connetquot Swim Club (20.28).

Jersey Flyers Aquatic Club won the 400 freestyle relay by five-seconds (3:00.08). The team featured Baltaytis (44.55), Benjamin Endersby (45.74), William Kaminski (46.73), and Jones (43.06).

Other Event Winners:

Women’s 200 Breaststroke: Audrey Cohen , Southern Maine Aquatic Club (2:15.52)

Men’s 200 Breaststroke: Zachary Bubonovich, Crimson Aquatics (2:02.64)

Team Scores Through Day Three

Women’s Top 5 Teams:

Chelsea Piers Aquatics Club (673) Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics (382) Metro Area Life Time (337) Three Village Swim Club (242) Crimson Aquatics (230)

Men’s Top 5 Teams: